Metroid Prime 4 signs Battlefield V art director

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Last June we learned that Retro Studios was looking for an art director who could help push through the complicated development of Metroid Prime 4, Samus Aran's first adventure on Nintendo Switch.

Information shared by VideoGamesChronicle reveals that the team has already found its new art director and has done so by hiring Jhony Ljungstedt, who directed the artistic section of titles such as Battlefield V, Mirror's Edge: Catalyst, Battlefield 3, its expansions and the Medal of Honor released in 2010.

The project to which Ljungstedt is linked has not been confirmed, but that is known in Retro Studios are quite involved with the development of this Nintendo exclusive to get to work with parallel projects. We also understand that it is your top priority taking into account the added pressure that must be placed on development after it has been completely restarted a few months ago.

In this new position, the artist must be in charge of fixing the "artistic vision" of the project, collaborating with the art teams and Nintendo, as well as making sure that everything related to the art of the project is ready on time.

The first time we learned about Metroid Prime 4 was through a short video posted during E3 2017 and in which only the game logo was shown. We did not know anything again until in January 2019 it was confirmed that the development was going to restart completely and it was going to be commissioned to Retro Studios because everything done so far did not meet the quality standards that Nintendo requires its franchises It is believed that the original developers of the game were Bandai Namco.

If the project has just secured its art director, a vital position in the first stages of a development, we can assume that we still have a few years to wait until Samus's long-awaited return becomes effective.