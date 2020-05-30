Messi and his children appear in “Fútbol y Rumba”, the new video clip of Anuel and Enrique Iglesias

Lionel Messi He was included in the new video clip released by Anuel and Enrique Iglesias, the duo that shaped the song Fútbol y Rumba. The Argentine star appears playing ball with his sons Thiago, Mateo and Ciro in his home garden.
La Pulga is not the only footballer on the subject published by Anuel AA, the Puerto Rican trapero singer, and the Spanish composer. Luis Suarez He also scores with the ball in the comfort of his home with his wife, Sofía Balbi, with whom he encourages dancing. And the last one involved is Sergio Ramos, who from the video editing seems to receive a pass from the Uruguayan to control the ball.
Emmanuel Gazmey Santiago (Anuel AA) did not want to play for one of the two sides and exhibited himself singing first with the Barça shirt and then with the Meringue. And so, everyone happy.
THE COMPLETE LETTER OF “FÚTBOL Y RUMBA”
Champagne and Soccer and Rumba
and reggaeton rumbles, the party does not stop, we spent the cover
life is one and there is no second.
Let's dance, you and me woman
the party light, have a good time.
Let's go to party, let's drink
and from 1 to 10, I give you 100.
Long live the party, that life is one
We are not leaving here, let the rumba continue.
Drinking Hennessy, wheeleando in the Jetski
don't fight me baby I'm happy today
we start on the beach and go to my bed
shake your ass like they dance in Brazil.
Baby just give me the signal because alcohol has a little bad for me
a little hot water and I make up
so they invite me if they know how I wear.
Baby pa ’up, pa’ down and pa’l center
Everyone is drunk and pa ’inside
having fun is not a crime
Bring the family and bring up the puppy.
Let's dance, you and me woman
the party light, have a good time.
Let's go to party, let's drink
and from 1 to 10, I give you 100.
My friends who are bad influence, report that today is Saturday,
cold beer for that joy, if I go viral there is a scandal.
Mommy, what's wrong with me getting drunk
If you met me at the rumba, what is bothering you?
Champagne and Soccer and Rumba
and reggaeton rumbles, the party does not stop, we spent the cover
life is one and there is no second.
Add Comment