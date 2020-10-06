‘Me in American Horror Story? No, it’s too terrifying! ‘

Cynthia Nixon was one of the added values ​​of Ratched: the actress has shown herself quite at ease in the dark atmospheres of the series created by Ryan Murphy, to the point of immediately giving rise to some speculations about her possible future in what is now defined as Ryan Murphy TV-verse.

The first name that came up was, of course, that of American Horror Story: the ex-star of Sex and the City would certainly be a great purchase for the famous horror show, but the actress seems willing to decline the invitation because … She would be too afraid!

To explain it was Nixon herself, who said she was unable to watch more than one episode of Murphy’s show: “I tried to watch American Horror Story but couldn’t get past the first episode, I was too scared. So I don’t know“were the words of the actress.

The protagonist of Ratched, however, did not rule out the possibility of returning to work with Ryan Murphy: “Working with Murphy again? Absolutely yes. I don’t think it’s going to be for American Horror Story, but I didn’t believe a character like Gwendolyn either could be my forte, he instead thought differently“admitted Nixon.

Recently, meanwhile, Stephen King was also bewitched by Ratched; to find out more, find our Ratched review here.