Mbappé recounts the test with Real Madrid in which he met Zidane: "It was like being on the moon"

The great dream of Real Madrid -and of Florentino Pérez- has been close to wearing white on more than one occasion. Of course he linked to Kylian Mbappé with Real Madrid when he signed for PSG, but before reaching Monaco he was also close to reaching the Spanish capital. Even before, in 2012 was in Valdebebas in a test. Finally, his parents decided that the best thing for his son was to stay in Brondy, his home, and now the world champion has explained how that special event was in The Players Tribune.

"Just before I turned 14, they gave me an amazing surprise. My father received a call from someone in Real Madrid inviting me to come to Spain for a training session during the holidays. They had told my father: ‘Zidane would like to see your son’. At that time, Zizou was the sports director of the club. Of course, it was like being on the moon. I was desperate to go (…) It was my fourteenth birthday that week and what I didn't know is that my parents were organizing everything with my team at the time to take me to Madrid as a gift. We didn't tell anyone where we were going. I didn't even tell my closest friends, because I was too nervous. If things were not going well, I didn't want to go back to my neighborhood and let them down, "Mbappé explained.

His first encounter with Zinedine Zidane

"I will never forget the moment we arrived at the training center from the airport. Zidane received us in the parking lot next to his car, and it was a really nice car, of course. We greeted each other and then offered to take me to the field to train. I was pointing to the front seat as if to say, 'go on, come in'. But I froze and asked: 'Do I take off my shoes?' (laughs) I don't know why I said that. It was Zizou's car! He saw it fun. And he said: 'Of course not, come on, come in.' He took me to the training camp, and I was thinking to myself, I'm in Zizou's car. I'm Kylian from Bondy. This is not real. I must still be sleeping on the plane. Sometimes, even when you're really living something, you feel like in a dream… ", explained the French crack.