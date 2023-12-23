Mary And George: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know

Julianne Moore stars in the historical drama Mary & George, which is based on the actual tale of a cunning mother and son who, in the 17th century, rose from poverty to become influential members of the British monarchy.

Mary Villiers (Julianne Moore) and her son became one of the wealthiest, most titled, and most influential mother-and-son partnerships in England’s history as they were groomed to seduce King James I (Benjamin Woolley), according to Benjamin Woolley’s non-fiction book The King’s Assassin: The Plot to Murder King James I.

In Jacobean London, Mary Villiers “rose to become a powerful and influential figure through her actions,” as Julianne Moore puts it. “Bringing her to life on screen is a daunting but thrilling challenge.” Find out everything there is to know about the AMC and Sky Atlantic series Mary & George right here!

Mary And George Release Date

Until now, our only information on the premiere of Mary and George is that it will take place in 2024. I thought the series was already over after seeing the trailer. The series reportedly wrapped filming in May 2023, according to many sources. Starz was probably simply waiting for the strikes to end before releasing the program, but now we can’t wait any longer.

Mary And George Plot

Jumping back in time, “Mary & George” explores the intriguing and scandalous story of Mary Villiers and her charming son, George, played by Nicholas Galitzine and Julianne Moore, respectively.

Mary Villiers, the inspiration for the show, was a real-life figure who turned her son into a formidable seducer by influencing him with her intelligence and charm. Their intended victim? was the rightful king of England and Scotland, James VI.

A couple from modest origins, Mary and George became the wealthiest, most titled, and most powerful persons in the English court via a succession of sly machinations. They gain the king’s confidence and eventually become his closest counselors.

The events transpired during a period when the English people rose in protest of the king and the impending Spanish invasion, which threatened England’s global standing. An exciting storyline rife with politics, romance, and intrigue is promised in the official series description.

Mary And George Cast

Julianne Moore as Mary Villiers

Nicholas Galitzine as George Villiers

Tony Curran as James VI and I

Laurie Davidson as Robert Carr

Trine Dyrholm as Queen Anne

Sean Gilder as Sir Thomas Compton

Adrian Rawlins as Sir Edward Coke

Nicola Walker as Elizabeth Hatton

Niamh Algar as Sandie

Mark O’Halloran as Sir Francis Bacon

Samuel Blenkin as Charles I of England

Amelia Gething as Frances Coke

Mirren Mack as Katherine Villiers

Rina Mahoney as Laura Ashcattle

Jacob McCarthy as Christopher Villiers

Tom Victor as John Villiers,

Alice Grant as Susan Feilding

Simon Russell Beale as Sir George Villiers

Daniel Jordan as Funeral Priest

Mary And George Creators

Hera Pictures produced the Sky Original and AMC Networks drama Mary & George. Along with Florian Cossen (Deutschland 86, The Empress), Alex Winckler (Somewhere Boy, This Way Up), and Oliver Hermanus (Living, Moffie), the series is directed by the third and second blocks, respectively.

Benjamin Woolley’s non-fiction book “The King’s Assassin” was the inspiration for the seven-part series written by renowned dramatist DC Moore (Killing Eve, Temple).

Along with DC Moore and Oliver Hermanus, Liza Marshall serves as an executive producer for Hera Pictures. For Sky Studios, Sam Hoyle is the executive producer.

Mary And George Episodes

Despite claims to the contrary, Mary and George will only have seven episodes. The episode length will probably be about an hour if previous drama series provide any indication.

Mary And George Trailer

As Mary, Moore is at her best in the teaser trailer. She’s sly, vicious, and goes by the name “cockstruck.” Hopefully, this concert will be outrageous in the greatest manner imaginable. It seems like Mary’s plans will come to fruition for her son and mother when the king first meets George. It also seems to be full of decadence and darkly attractive.

Mary And George: Is it based on a book?

Mary & George is based on Benjamin Woolley’s factual work The King’s Assassin, which describes “the conspiracy to kill King James I by his handsome lover, the Duke of Buckingham.”

Conclusion

In 2024, Starz will debut “Mary & George,” a thrilling new series that promises to captivate fans with a captivating mix of historical drama, intrigue, and conflict. With its stellar cast, interesting plot, and brilliant writers, “Mary & George” has all the makings of a must-watch series that will hold viewers’ attention throughout the season. As its debut date draws near, fans should brace themselves for an incredible historical adventure on “Mary & George!”