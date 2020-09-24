Marvel’s Spider Man Remastered: Sony’s clarification on PS5 updates arrives

After days of speculation and partial information, Sony has clarified with an official note the issue of the update to Marvel’s Spider Man Remastered on PlayStation 5 for those who own a copy of the game in the PS4 version.

Questioned by the editorial staff of Kotaku, Sony wanted to clarify once and for all the issue of updates to Marvel’s Spider Man Remastered and Marvel’s Spider Man: Miles Morales on PS5. As stated in the official note: “Marvel’s Spider Man Remastered is an enhanced version of Marvel’s Spider Man and is included as part of Marvel’s Spider Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition for PS5. Additionally, players who purchase Marvel’s Spider Man: Miles Morales on PS4 will be able to upgrade to the PS5 version at no additional cost, and with a paid upgrade will be able to download Marvel’s Spider Man Remastered. There are currently no plans to offer Marvel’s Spider Man Remastered as a standalone solution. Players with a copy of Marvel’s Spider Man for PS4 can purchase Marvel’s Spider Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition to try out the Remastered version on PS5. Marvel’s Spider Man for PS4 will still be backwards compatible on PS5“.

In short, Sony confirms the fragmentary information of the last few days. Insomniac Games instead he underlined all the new features that will be part of Marvel’s Spider Man Remastered, from ray tracing to the new 3d audio.