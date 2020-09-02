Marvel’s Avengers, the servers are open: two hours of gameplay!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

On the opening day of the Marvel’s Avengers servers with Early Access, the Fossa shows us two hours of gameplay of the new Crystal Dynamics adventure, now available for those who have booked the special edition of the latest blockbuster published by Square Enix.

Between inevitable tutorial missions and activities designed to help enthusiasts familiarize themselves with the controls, the first contact with the new action adventure about the Avengers gives us the image of a very solid product, with positive sensations that are repeated in the discovery of the many activities to be done in the company of one’s alter-ego.

The intense battles that rage in the two hours of gameplay that featured the Pit on our Everyeye Twitch channel, however, represent only a small taste of the rich content and playful banquet that the Crystal Dynamics team intends to set up between now and the next few months , with tons of Events, Assignments and Missions to perform to gain experience, upgrades and customizations for superheroes.

In this regard, we can only invite you to follow with us the surprises coming in Marvel’s Avengers third War Table. Before leaving you to the two-hour gameplay video that you find at the top of the news, we remind you that Marvel’s Avengers will be released on September 4th su PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One e Google Stadia.