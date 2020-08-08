Mark Ruffalo remembers his giant Avengers Infinity War spoiler: "Everyone dies"

Share it:

According to Mark Ruffalo, the real heroes wear a mask, a garment that would also be useful for covering his face and fleeing when I mercilessly spoil the ending of Avengers: Infinity War.

A Twitter user challenged him by using the meme of the moment and asking him to confess an action for which he would be "MCU club card revoked ". Actually the Hulk interpreter would have many episodes to choose from, given that has repeatedly revealed the secrets of Marvel without thinking twice, but in this case he wanted to post a gif that portrays him with Don Cheadle (War Machine), in an interview they released before Infinity War.

"If I haven't been kicked out so far, no one takes any chances" comments sincerely. In the interview, which we report in the video above, we can appreciate all the fear in the colleague's eyes, when Ruffalo begins to say that the ending will be very different and that the heroes may not triumph this time. At that point, the interviewer agrees with him that often in Marvel productions he does badly for superheroes:

"Wait until you see the next movie, they all die! I mean, not all … can we rewind everything? I'm in trouble?", and Don Cheadle glares at him and desperately tries to interrupt him. A piece of history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that will remain in the annals, perhaps Ruffalo's best work in the field of atomic spoilers.

The beauty is that at the time many thought it was a nice gag, only to discover that the ending of the film actually saw the death of many superheroes because of Thanos. On another occasion the actor also revealed the first 10 minutes of Thor Ragnarock, inadvertently causing him to start a direct one with the telephone, while attending the premiere of the film.