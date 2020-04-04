Mark Hamill dedicates a letter to Star Wars fans about the end of the Skywalker Saga

Share it:

With the premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker An end was given to what we now know as the Skywalker Saga and that is nothing more than 40 long years of stories in the George Lucas galaxy with characters like Mark Hamill being there from the beginning.

It is precisely Hamill who has wanted to remember with his followers all these years of great memories through a letter that is included in the set The Complete Skywalker Saga on Blu-ray.

A few thoughts as one era ends and another begins …#StarWars pic.twitter.com/ZucNHEPtaS – Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) April 3, 2020

"What an extraordinary journey we have lived.

Back in 1976, when Carrie, Harrison and I were testing for our roles in what was then called 'The Adventures of Luke Starkiller, as taken from the Journal of the Whills, Saga I: The Star Wars', there was no way to know the incredible and imaginative list of adventures that this unknown and small movie in space was going to originate, inspiring eight more chapters to tell the full story of the Skywalkers. For some of you, the journey began with us 40 years ago, inviting Star Wars into your lives from the seats of just a few dozen theaters in the early days. For others you may have joined along the way, from the young Anakin saga and his descent into darkness in the prequel trilogy or the introduction of a new generation of heroes in the sequel trilogy As Carrie once said, Star Wars is about family, and that's what we've become. A giant community that shares the common experience of these stories and the core values ​​that inspire us. Whether you're a newcomer to the Star Wars galaxy or a long-time ultra-passionate fan, I am deeply grateful for your continued enthusiasm and dedication to the galaxy far, far away from George, who will continue to grow with new storytellers building even bigger galaxies packed with of heroes, villains, action, romance and of course, the Force. May the Force be with you … always"

The letter is an emotional farewell to these 40 years of stories that have only been the beginning of a fictional license that will continue to expand almost inexhaustibly for many more decades.