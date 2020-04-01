TV Shows

Maribel Guardia and the dress to be worn after quarantine

April 1, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

Who is taking full advantage of the quarantine to see his wardrobe in detail is Maribel Guardia, who shared on his social networks a photo where he is seen posing with a luxurious gold-colored dress with which he fell in love with everyone.

Apparently Maribel has many dresses, but she wanted to wear something new and avant-garde, so she posed with this design, which had several details, including very elegant shoulder pads, and the part of the abdomen was uncovered causing total emotion.

"Beautiful for everything you project … I would also like to see more casual photos", "I never get tired of seeing it and I think I have fallen in love with you, but I know it is impossible", they wrote to Maribel in the photo she reached more than 30 thousand likes.

Recall that Maribel has promoted the stay at home campaign, at all times through her Instagram, because she wants her fans to avoid contagion and spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19) so she asks them not to leave their homes.

READ:  Leticia Calderón dances cumbia in quarantine on COVID-19

It is worth mentioning that many artists have used social networks to ask their fans that staying home is the best way to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

It may interest you

Andrea Legarreta remembers her stunning wedding with Erik Rubín

The time Celia Lora hit Martha Figueroa in the face

Albertano shows on video how talented his children are

. (tagsToTranslate) Maribel Guardia (t) Covid-19 (t) Coronavirus

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.