Maribel Guardia and the dress to be worn after quarantine

Who is taking full advantage of the quarantine to see his wardrobe in detail is Maribel Guardia, who shared on his social networks a photo where he is seen posing with a luxurious gold-colored dress with which he fell in love with everyone.

Apparently Maribel has many dresses, but she wanted to wear something new and avant-garde, so she posed with this design, which had several details, including very elegant shoulder pads, and the part of the abdomen was uncovered causing total emotion.

"Beautiful for everything you project … I would also like to see more casual photos", "I never get tired of seeing it and I think I have fallen in love with you, but I know it is impossible", they wrote to Maribel in the photo she reached more than 30 thousand likes.

Recall that Maribel has promoted the stay at home campaign, at all times through her Instagram, because she wants her fans to avoid contagion and spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19) so she asks them not to leave their homes.

It is worth mentioning that many artists have used social networks to ask their fans that staying home is the best way to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

