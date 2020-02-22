Manga Plus: from Demon Slayer to Naruto, the best manga on the free app

Share it:

Based in Tokyo, Shueisha is a real Japanese publishing giant, with a corporate history that has its roots in the 1920s. It is to this company that we owe the publication of some of the most iconic series of the manga universe, known both in Japan and in Europe and loved by fans who can represent several generations. One Piece, Dragon Ball, Naruto or Bleach are just some of the examples most famous of the works that found space among the pages of the many Shueisha publishing productions, first of all Weekly Shonen Jump.

Aware of the global appreciation reserved for its catalog, the company has over time undertaken an expansion path aimed at reaching the non-Japanese public more directly. Precisely in this context, the creation of MANGA Plus, a completely free service through which you can follow the evolution of multiple comic fiction works. We recently celebrated the first anniversary of MANGA Plus, but how exactly does it work? And which manga can be read? In this special, we will show you all the essential features of this interesting tool and the best works to follow or recover.

MANGA Plus: a free Shueisha app

MANGA Plus was the protagonist of an almost global launch at the end of January 2019, both in the form of a web portal and in App format. The latter is available both on devices Android both on devices iOS and it is freely accessible also to Italian readers. Completely free, the Application hosts some advertisements inside, which help to support the activities of Shueisha and the mangaka.

The latter generally include a reference to the website of the Italian comic book publisher that you are reading, thus making it easy to find information on the local edition of the work. Via MANGA Plus, you can access a rather vast catalog of manga series, drawn not only from Weekly Shonen Jump, but also from other publications of the Japanese publishing house, such as Jump Square.

These include numerous series currently in progress in Japan, like The Promised Neverland or Dragon Ball Super . Through the App, the reader will have constant access to some initial chapters, useful for understanding the tenor and style of the work. These are accompanied by some of the most recent chapters published in the Rising Sun, with a selection in continuous evolution. The release of a new chapter in Japan will in fact translate into immediate availability of the latter on MANGA Plus and in a contextual removal from the service of a more dated chapter.

In this way, the reader can keep constantly updated on the progress of his favorite series, which however he will never have available in full format. The same principle regulates the publication on the portal of manga already concluded in Japan: in this case, simply, the addition of a new chapter will not be tied to its release at home, but will be regulated by a periodicity criterion.

The service interface is presented as simple and intuitive, with sections aimed at highlighting the latest news and the ability to search using titles, genres or authors as criteria. It is also possible to view the catalog in its entirety, to get an overall idea of ​​the available works. There is also a feature that allows you to select your favorite series and receive notifications with each new publication. However, an important characteristic remains to be underlined: at the moment, MANGA Plus does not support the Italian language and the only two languages ​​available are English and, with a smaller catalog, Spanish. However, Shueisha has promised that if the initiative is received successfully, it will consider adding additional languages ​​in the future.

From One Piece to The Promised Neverland: the MANGA Plus catalog

At the time of writing, the App offers content related to about eighty works, ranging from Dragon Ball Super to Hunter X Hunter. The choice is therefore quite wide, although, at the gender level, there is certainly a predominance of manga shonen. As an example, we point out to you five manga currently still being serialized in Japan and present in the catalog proposed by Shueisha.

ONE PIECE

The monumental work of Eiichiro Oda requires no introduction and is certainly a significant presence in the MANGA Plus catalog. The adventures of Straw Hat continue at full speed, with the laborious mangaka constantly engaged in the narrative of the pirate epic of Luffy, Sanji, Zoro, Nami, Chopper and the rest of the crew. On the Shueisha App you can find the first three chapters of the famous manga, alongside the three most recent. The oldest of these will no longer be available when the new chapter is published.

DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YABA

With the animated adaptation back from the victory at the Anime Awards, the work signed by Koyoharu Gotouge represents another essential title of the Shueisha catalog. Able to rival the commercial success generated by Oda's creative flair, the work can be used on the App in the same way as the pirate epic: three initial chapters and the most recent three. The publication simultaneously with Japan offers an interesting opportunity to stay constantly updated on the progress of the vicissitudes of the young Tanjiro.

MY HERO ACADEMIA

Same digital publishing methods also for My Hero Academia, manga that has quickly gained the affection and attention of thousands of readers around the globe: the last three and the first three chapters of the work are available for reading. In a world where possessing peculiar powers and abilities, called "Quirk", is on the agenda, the company has in fact institutionalized the figure of the superhero, so much so that there are special schools to support young people on the hard path to becoming Hero. In this context, Kohei Horikoshi invites us to follow the vicissitudes of Izuku "Deku" Midoriya, a young man born without any Quirk, but still determined to fight the Villains and help others.

THE PROMISED NEVERLAND

Waiting for the second season of the anime and the live-action film of The Promised Neverland, the manga signed by Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu continues its run on the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump. Thanks to MANGA Plus, it is possible to follow the events of the mysterious orphanage which houses Emma, ​​Norman and Ray simultaneously with Japan: again, we will find the three initial chapters and the three most recently published to be expected.

DRAGON BALL SUPER

Impossible then not to mention the return to the scene of Goku and his companions, years after the conclusion of the saga Z. The Saiyan adventures start again from the latter, starting five years after the defeat of Majin Buu. A rare period of peace on Earth will suddenly be interrupted by the appearance of the deity of destruction Beerus. A new spiral of fighting, spectacular moves and power ups await the reader in Dragon Ball Super: each new chapter will arrive on MANGA Plus on the same day of its debut in Japan.

An opportunity to recover already completed works

As already mentioned, the virtual catalog made available by Shueisha also includes productions to which the authors have already put an end. The offer in this case is more limited, but we can still report, as an example, five interesting readings.

DRAGON BALL

Parallel to the continuation of Dragon Ball Super, Shueisha offers in digital format the first adventures of the young Goku, a true ambassador of Japanese comics in the world. If you have never had the opportunity to discover the origins of the Saiyan epic born from Akira Toriyama's pencils, or if playing Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot has suddenly made you nostalgic, the manga is ready to wait for you on MANGA Plus. In this case , readers will have the first three chapters available, flanked by the last seven added by the publishing house. The appointment with the new releases is set for every Friday at 16:00.

CLAYMORE

The same principle governs the progressive distribution of Norihiro Yagi's work: in this case, each additional chapter will be made available every Tuesday at 16:00. Readers will thus be able to discover a dark-hued fantasy, set in a medieval universe populated by Yoma, evil demonic creatures. Those who oppose them, the Claymores, also conceal a disturbing nature, which seems to have radically removed them from their human origins. An adventure full of action, fierce fighting and mysteries, originally published on the pages of Shonen Jump and ended by now also in its Italian edition.

BLEACH

Looking forward to discover the nature of Tite Kubo's mysterious new project, manga fans shonen they can use the Shueisha App to gradually recover the famous work. With the same publication format as Claymore, new chapters of Bleach they will land in the digital catalog every Saturday, at 16:00, to accompany readers to discover the mysteries of the Soul Society and the complex universe of the Shinigami community.

NARUTO

The comic that quickly brought a young Masashi Kishimoto to global success is available on MANGA Plus with a very tight publication rate: everyday in fact, a new chapter is made available, ready to be leafed through on time 16:00. An interesting opportunity to (re) discover the ninja universe within which the determined Uzumaki Naruto is determined to make his way, in an epic that constantly mixes action and humor.

DEATH NOTE

We close our short rundown of proposals with death Note, famous manga created by the union of the creative talents of Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata. The challenge without neighborhood between Light "Kira" Yagami and the mysterious detective "L" is the absolute protagonist of a work that has quickly established itself in Japan and abroad. Shinigami, a notebook that gives the power to take the life of a man by simply writing his name, cunning and suspense are the fundamental ingredients that define the series.

As for the other works cited, the publication formula provides for the addition, and consequent replacement of an earlier chapter, of a new weekly release: the appointment, in this case, is set for every Thursday, at 16:00. In closing, we cannot fail to mention the presence on MANGA Plus also of the recent one shot of Death Note. In a 90-page story, the duo Ohba-Obata returns to offer the public a special epilogue, featuring a new owner of the Death Book.