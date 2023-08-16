Management of Novice Alchemist Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Japanese anime television series Management of Novice Alchemist, season 2, debuted on October 3, 2022.

The superb narrative and characters in Novice Alchemist have captured the audience’s interest.

A 15-year-old girl who is out of the usual yet has a desire to become one of the top alchemists at a young age appears in the narrative Management of a Novice Alchemist.

The series concluded broadcasting on December 19, 2022, and received positive ratings of 6.2/10 on IMDb. Although the first season of the show has just recently come to a conclusion, viewers are already wondering when a second season will air.

Mizuho Itsuki and Fuumi collaborated on the Japanese light novel series Management of a Novice Alchemist.

On the website Shsetsuka ni Nar, which publishes user-generated novels, it started serializing online in November 2018.

After acquiring it, Fujimi Shobo released seven volumes within their Fujimi Fantasia Bunko banner starting in September 2019.

Since December 2020, a manga adaptation of Kirero’s artwork has been published online at the Comic Valkyrie website of Kill Time Communication.

Three tank-bon volumes have been created to contain it. From October through December 2022, ENGI’s version of an animation television series aired.

Management of Novice Alchemist Season 2 Release Date

The Management of Novice Alchemist television series, which had 12 episodes when it initially debuted on October 3, 2022, was written by Shigeru Murakoshi and directed by Ikehata.

The use of ENGI to expose the public to this manga adaptation has proved to be a wise decision. The release date of the second season is now a topic of discussion among all fans.

Season 2 of Management of Novice Alchemist has not yet been formally announced, since the series has not yet been renewed.

It is obvious that the creators would wait a while before making the renewal announcement since the series recently finished. However, around the middle of 2023, we’ll see a resurgence.

Management of Novice Alchemist Season 2 Cast

Sarasa Feed, Voiced by Kanon Takao

Lorea, voiced by Hina Kino

Iris Lotze, expressed by Saori Ōnishi

Kate Starven, voiced by Nanaka Suwa

Ophelia Millis, defined by Mitsuki Saiga

Maria, defined by Ami Koshimizu

Management of Novice Alchemist Season 2 Trailer

Management of Novice Alchemist Season 2 Plot

Sarasa Feed, a little child who lost both of her parents when she was very young, serves as the manager of Novice Alchemist.

When her parents are deceived and killed by their avaricious business partner, she becomes an orphan.

Sarasa, who was raised in an orphanage, never laments her upbringing and resolves to become one of the greatest alchemists in history. She starts off by enrolling at the Royal Alchemist Academy to gain knowledge.

After five years, Sarasa receives the accreditation from the school, finishes her training to become an alchemist, and embarks on her trip. She opens a little business in York Village since she has no other choices.

Sarasa must develop her skills as an alchemist while overcoming obstacles posed by unwelcome and unforeseen hazards, despite the limited alternatives she has.

Since the second season of Novice Alchemist has not yet been renewed, the narrative management for that season is not under development.

While she navigates all the risks, her path as an alchemist will be used as the main plot point.

Once the series has been renewed, the storyline for Management of Novice Alchemist season 2 will be revealed shortly.

After bandits kill her parents, Sarasa Feed is taken to an orphanage where she learns about the famous field of alchemy.

She decides to follow into the footsteps of her late parents and pursue entrepreneurship by enrolling in the Royal Alchemist Academy to get training and accreditation as an official alchemist.

Five years later, Sarasa graduates form the school and is on the verge of realizing her ambition when she learns she has the money to do so.

She settles into a cheap shop in a town outside of the busy metropolis since she has few other alternatives.

Despite the risks of the harsh terrain and dangerous critters in the remote countryside, Sarasa starts her exciting new life as an alchemist.

We saw a kind magical montage as Ophelia prepared to begin her alchemical profession. There are a few signs that Sarasa could encounter challenges in the future while becoming a Master Alchemist.

I was delighted that Miss Maria had some ale. Miss Ophelia was a clear girl magnet since she drank pricey wine. In an atelier in a wooded town beyond the mountains, Sarasa is eager to begin her voyage.