Madden NFL 21: American football is tinged with Next Gen in the EA Play Live video

In conjunction with the FIFA 21 presentation video, the leaders of Electronic Arts took advantage of the EA Play Live event to also show Madden NFL 21.

The new episode of the historic series of American football simulations will be directed by EA Tiburon, in perfect continuity with what has been baked in recent years by EA Sports' digital forges. Officially presented during the first Xbox Series X game event in early May, Madden NFL 21 promises to be a real point of reference for all fans of the National Football League North American.

Depending on the advent of the nextgen consoles at the end of the year, the team of EA Tiburon tried to build a new playful, graphic and content scaffolding on the already solid foundations of the current Madden NFL 20. In addition to the obvious updating of the athletes and the gigantic promotional machine that moves the various franchises of American football, the title will find several innovations in the title related, for example, to the tactics to be implemented on the field, to the animations and to the physical engine, to which are added the surprises that await us by immersing ourselves in the Career, Ultimate Team and Coach modes.

Madden NFL 21 is slated to launch August 28 on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and for the end of 2020 on PS5 and Xbox Series X, with free update for versions on nextgen consoles with functions such as Microsoft's Smart Delivery. We remind our readers that in the meantime the gameplay of Star Wars Squadrons and the trailer of presentation of Lost in Random are also available, also presented during the digital show prepared by Electronic Arts to show us the main video games of the company coming in the next months on PC and console.