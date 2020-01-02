Luka Doncic, the most voted player by fans for the All Star

Slovenian Dallas Mavericks player Luka Doncic has been the most voted for the All star of 2020, which will be played on February 16 in Chicago, beating the American Lebron James and to the greek Giannis Antetokounmpo after the first count.

The former Real Madrid player, who is having a great season in the NBA, was the most chosen among the two conferences. Doncic achieved 1,073,957 votes, 599 more than Antetokounmpo, the second most voted, and LeBron, third in the combined list, reached 1,020,851.

Doncic sum 29 points average This campaign per game and has become the third best player in the NBA in this section. Slovenian also occupies the same position in bounces (9.5) and assists (8.9), spectacular figures at 20 years.

The escort of the Mavs will have to wait until January 20 to know his final position in the All Star and it will be the 23rd when it will be revealed if it is part of the titular quintet. Fans can continue voting until that day on the official NBA website.