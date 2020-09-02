Lucifer, Kevin Alejandro finds Dan’s daughter theory credible: ‘I wouldn’t be surprised’

Share it:

Waiting time for fans of Lucifer: the fifth season of the popular show will in fact be uploaded to Netflix in two rounds and, after the release of the first tranche of episodes, there is nothing left to do but wait for time to pass as quickly as possible. Why, then, not try to write down some theory about what we will see?

Fans of the series with Tom Ellis they haven’t had it repeated twice and have already begun to give themselves mad joy: in these hours, in particular, among the members of the fanbase a theory concerning Dan Espinoza’s daughter is finding a lot of following.

We have seen in the course of these episodes how our Dan has finally discovered the truth regarding the identity of Lucifer: according to some, however, the little Trixie Espinoza (daughter of Kevin Alejandro’s character) would already be aware of the fact that our hero is none other than the lord of hell.

The latter theory, which seems to find the support of Kevin Alejandro himself: “You know, babies are known to have this sort of sixth sense before life hardens them and takes it away. So, you know, I wouldn’t be so surprised if she were to know more than everyone else“explained the actor.

What do you think? Do you think such a theory is credible? Let us know yours in the comments! Alejandro, meanwhile, returned to talk about the renewal of Lucifer; Speaking of which, here’s everything we know about the upcoming Lucifer episodes.