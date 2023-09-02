I Become A Fool When It Comes To My Daughter Chapter 117 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Regarding my daughter, I behave irrationally. The imminent chapter 117 of a bestseller that has been adored by all readers and critics.

If you enjoy this book or are looking for something new and intriguing to read, you ought to read this entire post.

The premiere season premiered in 2023. I Become A Fool When It Comes To My Daughter’s second season premiered in 2023.

I Become A Fool When It Comes To My Daughter viewers are eager to learn more about the upcoming season and the 117th chapter.

We recognize your eagerness, so here are the specifics of the 117th chapter of I Become A Fool When It Comes To My Daughter.

This article will provide you with all the necessary information regarding the book and explain its distinctive plot.

The tale begins with the funeral of Lee Juwon’s relative Kim Dong Seok. Lee Juwon had no desire to be present at that time. Honestly, he detested being there.

There were two causes for this. Lee Juwon was not particularly close to his uncle, who was reclining in that coffin. In addition, he had a negative opinion of his uncle.

Lee Juwon arrived at the age in twenty-five, while unemployed, working part-time, and living in poverty. But the good news was that none of his relatives cared about him.

It was on the day after seeing the relatives that his father passed away. They acted as if they were unaware that Lee Juwon had become an orphan.

I Become A Fool When It Comes To My Daughter Chapter 117 Release Date

I Become A Fool When It Comes To My Daughter’s first chapter was announced and premiered in 2023. The remaining chapters will be published in the following years.

2023 saw the publication of the second chapter of I Become A Fool When It Comes To My Daughter. Chapter 117 of I Become A Fool When It Comes To My Daughter was published on August 9, 2023.

I Become A Fool When It Comes To My Daughter Chapter 117 Trailer

Unfortunately, No. No trailer is available since the makers have yet to renew the famous series I Become A Fool When It Comes To My Daughter Chapter 117. But as we get information, we will update you about it!

I Become A Fool When It Comes To My Daughter Chapter 117 Plot

I Become A Fool When It Comes To My Daughter was not renewed for an additional 117 episodes.

Very few details regarding the 117 chapters of I Become A Fool When It Comes To My Daughter are available, so we can only speculate about the plot.

However, we can anticipate that the upcoming season will continue up where the previous season left off. This is Lee Juwon’s story, and we first encounter him at a funeral.

It was the funeral for his relative Kim Dong Seok. He had no intention of attending the funeral. He did this as he had a poor relationship with his great-uncle and thought he was unpleasant. Therefore, he was unwilling to feel comfortable there.

Lee Juwon was poor and unemployed as well. Now 25 years old, he held a part-time job.

His family showed no concern for him after his father passed away. They had also lost interest in him and were no longer thinking about him.

Currently, nobody bothers about his existence. Since then, he continues to be a foster kid and a loner. As a victim of this, Lee Juwon knows what it’s like to lose his dad or become an orphan.

So that he could get in touch with the uncle’s offspring and find out what transpired next. The remainder of the story will be disclosed as subsequent chapters are published.

Let us examine the final chapter. It appears that the story of Juwon, Yeondu, and Grandma did not conclude in the previous chapter.

Juwon’s relatives are present to speak with him, but he is most likely engaged with Grandma and Yeondu.

Grandma desires to return home early, but Juwon requests that she remain. She responds that she has an unpleasant personality and wishes to return home.

Grandma is difficult to persuade, but Juwon, being the gentleman that he is, takes her within town and introduces her to exciting new activities she could participate in. She continues to attempt to return home, but Yeondu attempts to prevent her this time.

She attempts to use her charm to convince Grandma to remain, but this seems impossible. Yeondu continues to weep despite her grandmother’s reprimand because she believes her grandmother is attempting to avoid her.

Yeondu weeps more after Grandma informs her that she will not return if she does not cease weeping. Juwon assumes command, attempts to pacify Yeondu, and restores order to the situation.