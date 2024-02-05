Longing For You Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, and Everything You Need to Know

The brand-new thriller show “Longing for You” is interesting people everywhere. A popular South Korean mystery show from 2023 with Han Chul Soo along with Kim Yong Min made people look forward to the show.

A lot of people have developed an affection for the Korean drama episode since its first season came out in 2023. A lot of people who have seen the show have said good things about how interesting the plot is and how interesting the characters are.

Fans of the popular drama show say they are eagerly awaiting for season 2. We knew you guys are eager to see the upcoming episodes, which is the reason we’re here to tell you. Read the whole thing again in order to be sure you aren’t missing anything.

Is Longing for You going to have a second season? Fans have been waiting over news concerning season 2 since the last episode aired last week. It was really scary in the new revenge as well as thrill drama Longing For You, which kept fans in the edge for their seats.

You’re in the right place to find Longing For You Season 2. Let’s go!

Longing For You Season 2 : Release Date

As of this writing, Longing for You is yet to reveal anything new regarding a second season. Longing For You probably won’t get a second season. The second season is projected to come out by the last day of 2024 or the start of 2025 if it does happen.

The plot of Longing for You was good and exciting, but not as many people watched it as was hoped. I don’t think season 2 in Longing to You is going to be out soon either, since season 1 is over.

Longing For You Season 2 : Cast

Take a look at the cast to see whose is coming back for the following season:

Na In-woo plays either Oh Jin-seong and Oh Jin-sang.

Go Young-joo is played by Kim Ji-eun, Cha Young-woon by Kwon Yul, and Yoo Jeong-suk by Bae Jong-ok.

Park Ki-young was played by Lee Kyu-han.

Oh Jin-woo and Bae Min-gyu Ren were both played by Jung Sang-hoon.

Hong Young-hee is played by Jang Hye-jin.

Pi Jang-mi was played by Kim Hee-jung.

Choi Kwang-il plays Cha Jin-cheol.

Ga-hee acts Yang Hee-joo as an Jung Woo-no Jung, and Na In-kyu acts Yook Jung-tae.

Dr. Chu Young-chun is played by Kim Hyung-mook.

You can see Kim Young-hoon as Lee Sang-geun.

Song Seung-ha wrote the lyrics as Lee Eun-byul.

Bae Tae-wook is played by Kim Jong-gu.

Baek Mi-ja is played by Park Hyun-sook.

Lawyer Yoon is played by Choi Beom-ho.

Kim Jin-woo to be a police officer

Longing For You Season 2 : Trailer release

Would you want to see the show’s REAL trailer? A great deal of people are looking forward to the next installment of this show, but we lack any confirmed news about it yet. The official teaser for the television series will be out as soon as we know when it will be out. If you want to pass the time, go ahead and watch the first season.

Longing For You Season 2 : Storyline

“The cute little town of Woojin to the country is about as good as it gets,” says a summary describing the show. There has never been a major crime in Woojin, so people who live there have a peaceful life. But then, all of a sudden, someone kills everyone within the middle of them.

Officer Oh Jin Cheong (Na In Woo), whose younger brother Oh Jin Woo (the Ren) was identified as a potential possible suspect, jumps at an opportunity to help answer the case.

There is no stopping Jin Seong from proving who his brother wasn’t guilty. He will not stop until the actual criminal is apprehended and their brother gets released of all the bogus accusations that have been brought against him.

The Gangnam police station staff really respect and admire Jin Seong’s dedication to the case. But when Jin Seong’s brother is killed badly, it doesn’t matter how much praise he gets.

Jin Seong begins to look for the people and she killed his brother by following the clues. He wants to know what really happened when his brother died, but as he does, some shocking familial secrets come to light.

Will these fresh facts halt him from looking into it further, or will his need for revenge push himself to keep going?” You may wish to disregard this part even though you hadn’t seen the final episode of Longing As an You will Season 1. It gives away spoilers.

The people who worked with Jin Seon find how Jin Seong’s younger sibling hadn’t been the only person that had been killed. The bodies they find show that the person that murdered Jin Woo murdered a few other people. It turned to be that the reporter was the real killer all along.

Someone was going to murder Jin Woo in order to prevent someone else from killing someone. At the conclusion of the trial, that we were informed that Jin Woo’s death was caused by Jinjin Hospital, but we weren’t informed when or when the killed his accomplice or the girls. This was carried out to give Chris money and help Yong Woon.

Yong Woo’s plea was that his mom had always taken care of him and he was thankful for all she had done. But it evident that his mom was the badass who had been ready to cause harm to an individual to get money. Now that Jeong Sook or Woo No are in prison for life, Jin Woo receives what is coming to him.

Where To Watch Longing For You Season 2 ?

The ENA app lets you watch the first season of this show. There are many subtitles for Longing For You that people from every corner of the world can watch on Viki. You’re going to have the chance to watch Longing For You season 2 on Viki as well when it comes out.