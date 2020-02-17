General News

 Loki would lay the groundwork for introducing Kang the Conqueror

Image of Kang the Conqueror / Kang The Conquerer in Marvel comics

From the moment it was confirmed that the TVA would appear in the series "Loki", thanks to that footage seen in the Super Bowl, the fan theory that Kang the Conqueror He could make his debut at UCM. Insider Daniel Richtman says the series of the God of Mischief will serve to mark the presentation of this time traveler.

We already know that the series that will star Tom Hiddleston will take the Asgardian to a journey through time and space, which will make the faces be seen with the Temporary Variation Agency. Kang is not only a time traveler, but he was also a member of the agency.

It's been a long time since director James Gunn confirmed that, since he is a character closely related to the Fantastic Four, his rights are in Fox's hands, and for that reason, his UCM debut has been long in coming, and he couldn't To be a reality so far, that Disney has bought Fox's assets and therefore, indirectly, Marvel Studios holds the rights.

In the comics, Kang made his debut in 1963 in “Fantastic Four # 19”. Nathaniel Richards is really the father of Reed Richards. He was a scholar of the XXXI century who traveled in time to ancient Egypt, where he became Pharaoh Rama-Tut only to be defeated by a Fantastic four displaced in time. The villain then went through time, accumulating an arsenal of advanced weaponry that he has used to conquer the future. His intentions have led him to face superheroes on more than one occasion. There have been several incarnations of Kang in the comics, although the best known is that of Nathaniel or that of Iron Lad.

