Liga de Expansión MX: clubs in uncertainty due to lack of schedule and television contract

Clubs in uncertainty due to lack of calendar and television contract (Photo: Courtesy / Tampico Madero)

The inaugural tournament of the MX Expansion League looks closer and closer. However, there are still unknowns about the start of the new category, causing teams in the division to return to activities with uncertainty.

This is the case of the Black Lions, who have been among the most critical institutions in modifying the format of the silver division in Mexico. "We are waiting for a next meeting to find out the details of the Expansion League," he said. Alberto Castellanos, club president at a press conference.

The manager pointed out that there are details that are not yet known about the organization, such as the next calendar. This, despite the fact that Owners Assembly of the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) tentative dates (August 14, 15, and 16) were given for the start of the season.

Alberto Castellanos, president of the Black Lions, spoke about the missing details in the Expansion League MX (Photo: Screenshot / Press conference)

Castellanos explained that there is no defined calendar because they have not confirmed the three confirmed teams in the Premier League that will participate in the category. "As long as these teams are not confirmed, it will be difficult for there to be a schedule," he said.

"The League is asking that the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) check the files of the companies that will take over the football clubs to be able to give them the go-ahead. As soon as those three teams don't get the go-ahead, there is no certainty that they will participate"He detailed.

The president of the club did not reject the option that the Expansion League be played during the week, although he clarified that only as long as there is no public in the stadiums. "We understand that this may be attractive to some television stations.. If this happens, we have no problem adapting, "he explained.

The University of Guadalajara club celebrated 46 years of existence (Photo: Black Lions)

He mentioned that in this new format there will be a collective contract for the television broadcast of the matches. "I believe that the future of Mexican soccer is on television"he assured.

He recalled that other Leagues in the world, such as the Premier of England, have a collective contract format with television stations. "There is greater equity because the teams that generate the most receive more money, but the least representative have a resource floor that allows them to continue operating, ”he said.

To the extent that the gaps between the wealthy teams and the teams with the minimum to operate are reduced, it is to the extent that this League is going to be competitive

Leones Negros is about to start its preseason, although they have not yet scheduled friendly matches (Photo: Leones Negros)

Although he clarified that there are teams that do not resolve their television commitments, he assured that all the teams agree with the collective agreement.

About him competition regulationAlberto Castellanos said that he is not ready yet. However, he hopes that League authorities release the document this week.

Finally, he pointed out that the problems with sponsors are due to suspension of promotion. "The same sponsors tell us:‘ If we do not know how the League is going to be, we are really afraid of putting revenue into it, "he said.

Tests made to players, coaching staff and staff of the Black Lions of the University of Guadalajara (Photo: Courtesy of Black Lions)

Black Lions is about to start its preseason, although they do not have scheduled friendly matches yet. At the moment, they conducted this Monday the second round of tests to detect COVID-19 in players, coaching staff and members of the staff.

In the first round, a player and a staff member tested positive, so they were isolated. However, the institution expects them to recover to be able to have a full team in the preseason.

