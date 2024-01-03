Lift: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know

“Netflix Lifers,” we’re happy to announce some exciting news! Lift, a Netflix original has had all its secrets exposed. Much more, including the upcoming Netflix original action movie’s official release date, cast, trailer, and more, is up for discussion.

Just about a month from now, we will be able to see the new Kevin Hart film. We get why people are so pumped up about this forthcoming movie! Many are curious to see Hart’s next project after enjoying his work in Netflix films like Fatherhood and Me Time.

Lift is a part of Hart’s and HartBeat Productions’ creative cooperation agreement with Netflix. In January of 2021, Hart inked a contract with Netflix that would see him produce and appear in four films that would be unique to the streaming service.

Everything you need to know about the forthcoming heist comedy film Lift is detailed here, so read on if you’re interested. To learn more about the film, including when it will be released, who will be in it, and what happens in it, consider reading on.

Lift Release Date

On January 12, 2024, the movie Lift will be released exclusively on Netflix and will be accessible to view. The SAG-AFTRA strike has delayed the release of Lift, along with many other films, from its initial August 25, 2023, release date. The production was unaffected by the actors’ strike; the film has already been filmed, edited, and is ready for distribution.

However, while the strike is continuing, the performers are not authorized to promote any future films. Netflix is keeping its fingers crossed that Hart and the rest of the supporting actors will be able to promote the heist film Lift after the strike ends in January.

Lift Cast

Kevin Hart

Cyrus, as the “Mastermind,” is played by Kevin Hart. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017), Me Time (2022), Jumanji: The Next Level (2019), and Get Hard (2015) are among Hart’s film appearances, but he is most recognized for his stand-up comedy.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw

Abby, played by Gugu Mbatha-Raw, is the “agent” responsible for recruiting Hart and his team for the project. Her breakout roles were in Belle (2013), Surface (2022–present), and Black Mirror’s “San Junipero” (2016).

Burn Gorman

We don’t know what Burn Gorman is doing at the moment. The Dark Knight Rises (2012), Pacific Rim (2013), and Torchwood (2006–2008) are his most famous roles.

Paul Anderson

The part that Paul Anderson will play has not been announced just yet, but his credits include Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011) and Peaky Blinders (2013–2022).

Vincent D’Onofrio

The role of Denton, the “Master of Disguise,” is played by Vincent D’Onofrio. His film credits include Jurassic World (2015), Daredevil (2015), and Men in Black (1997).

Úrsula Corberó

Örsula Corberó portrays the role of Camila, the “pilot.” From 2017 until 2021, Corberó was a mainstay in the heist genre as the hero of Money Heist. In 2021, she made an appearance in Snake Eyes as well.

Billy Magnussen

Magnus, the “Safe Cracker,” is played by Billy Magnussen. Most people recognize Magnussen from his roles in Game Night (2018), No Time to Die (2021), and Aladdin (2019).

Viveik Kalra

As “Extraction Expert” Luc, Viveik Kalra performs the part. Two of Kalra’s previous films were Voyagers (2021) and Blinded by the Light (2019).

Yun Jee Kim

Mi-Sun, the “Tech Wizard,” is played by Yun Jee Kim. Additionally, she has made an appearance in The Last Empress (2018–2019) while performing in South Korea under the name NS Yoon-G.

Jacob Batalon

No one knows what Jacob Batalon will be doing just yet. He played the character Ned Leeds in three Spider-Man films: Homecoming (2017), Far From Home (2019), and No Way Home (2021), so if he seems familiar, it’s probably because of them.

Jean Reno

No information about Jean Reno’s part has been made public, although his credits include Mission: Impossible (1996) and The Pink Panther (2006).

Sam Worthington

An unnamed character is portrayed by Sam Worthington. Aside from his roles in Terminator Salvation (2009) and Clash of the Titans (2010), he is most recognized for his leading roles in Avatar (2009) and Avatar: The Way of Water (2022).

Lift Plot

Master thief Hart gets entangled in a sky theft with the FBI and his ex-girlfriend in the Netflix film Lift. Gold valued at $100 million is being transported aboard a 777 passenger aircraft. Although Lift has the tone of Bullet Train but takes place in several locations across the world, including London and Zurich, the film does not focus just on an airplane.

Rather, it is a release that travels the world. What sounds like Netflix’s take on a Mission: Impossible film—minus the thrill-seeking Tom Cruise—in this case has a comedian playing the part of a terrorist if the robbery fails.

Lift Creators

F. Gary Gray, a director and filmmaker with a stellar reputation, is at the head of this production. Gray has been in many thrilling and entertaining heist and action flicks since the turn of the millennium, including Be Cool, The Italian Job, Law Abiding Citizen, and The Negotiator.

Daniel Kunka, who previously wrote the script for the 2009 film 12 Rounds starring John Cena, Ashley Scott, and Aidan Gillen, is penning the screenplay for the Netflix original.

In addition to Brent O’Connor serving as executive producer, Lift’s roster of notable producers includes Hart and Brian Smiley of HartBeat Productions, Simon Kinberg and Audrey Chon of Genre Pictures, Matt Reeves of 2022 Batman fame, Adam Kassan of 6th & Idaho, and many more. Bernhard Jasper, who was the cinematographer for Army of Thieves before, is now the film’s director of photography, and the breathtaking locations are his responsibility.

Lift Trailer

In the first scene of the trailer, a lady called Abby approaches Cyrus Whitaker, played by Kevin Hart, and tells him that he and his associates are facing many charges, including money laundering, unlawful transit of stolen items, and identity theft.

She lays forth the accusations as the other actors, who would ultimately compose the heist crew, are introduced in the promotional trailer. Abby makes him a deal: either go to jail or steal half a billion dollars worth of gold from a terrorist group while flying at 40,000 feet.

They are compelled to carry out the robbery plot as shown in the teaser due to this difficult scenario. They probably finish the assignment, then either retire or plot to loot the FBI of their billions. Most films have a common storyline that deals with the same or a similar topic; thus, this theory makes sense.

With the help of Elmo Tha, I’m taking what’s mine; the trailer looks great, but the story doesn’t seem original. When Lift launches on Netflix in the new year, we will find out the same thing.

Lift Filming Status

From February 18, 2022, until May 25, 2022, filming was underway. In March of 2022, BelfastLive verified that filming was happening in the city. The article also states that in early March of 2022, while shooting was underway, Hart made an appearance at a nearby comedy club.

The bulk of the shooting is happening at Belfast’s Harbour Studios, which is also the location of Netflix’s The School for Good and Evil. This was verified by more production listings.

It has been stated that filming took place in many different places, such as London, Northern Ireland’s Belfas, Venezia, and Trieste, Italy.