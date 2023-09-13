Life On Our Planet Season 1 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The streaming service has ordered six new series, like Morgan Freeman-narrated Our Universe and Life on Our Planet, and has renewed David Attenborough’s Our Planet for a second season.

The drive, led by Vice President of Documentary Series Adam Del Deo, follows the success of Our Planet, which has been viewed by over one hundred million households since its April 2019 debut, and Our Great National Parks, which premiered in April.

Our Universe combines footage of fauna with cosmic special effects as well as takes viewers on an exploration of the interconnections that drive the environment we live in.

Our Universe applies animation to illustrate the celestial forces that created our solar system, from the birth of the sun from the birth of a sea turtle, while utilizing modern camera as well as CGI technology to emphasize the most iconic and captivating animals on Earth.

The new Netflix documentary series Life on Our Planet, premiering in October, chronicles the struggles of species to survive on Earth.

The program will debut prehistoric carnivores and primordial creatures that once existed on Earth through distinct storytelling.

Morgan Freeman will narrate the eight-part series produced by Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television and narrated by Amblin Television.

It will undoubtedly be a fascinating glimpse back at the history of the creatures that once wandered our lands.

The streaming service recently stated six brand-new nature-themed documentaries that will premiere over the next several years, thereby expanding its nature-themed content library.

With the announcement of several upcoming series, viewers will be able discover the expansive marvels of our world, both present and past.

The majority (80%) also believes that protecting biodiversity for future generations is crucial, while climate change, deforestation, and river as well as ocean pollution are viewed as the greatest threats to biodiversity.

Our Planet was four years of making, which sets a new standard for similar documentaries. The first season of Our Planet is distinctive for its stunning 4K presentation, its 60-country filming locations, and David Attenborough’s refined yet sincere narration.

Life On Our Planet Season 1 Release Date

The eight-part series Life on Our Planet premieres exclusively on Netflix on Friday, October 25, 2023.

Life On Our Planet Season 1 Cast

Justin Falvey

Alastair Fothergill

Darryl Frank

Keith Scholey

Dan Tapster

Life On Our Planet Season 1 Trailer

Life On Our Planet Season 1 Plot

Attenborough provides an overview in his life from Pripyat, a nuclear disaster-devastated wasteland.

Interspersed with footage for his career and a variety of ecosystems, that he narrates pivotal moments during his career and indicators of the way the planet has altered since his birth in 1926.

Attenborough relished examining fossils as a youth. In the 1950s, he began producing documentaries for the BBC, the British government broadcaster.

He traveled to locations such as the Serengeti in Africa, where native animals require immense tracts of land to maintain their grazing patterns.

When he was seeking for fish, orangutans within Borneo, and other animals for his documentaries, he observed a decline in fauna over time.

Due to the loss of the ice sheets, areas of the Arctic and Antarctic differed from what the film crew anticipated.

The causes are manmade climate change and biodiversity loss, which are driving the planet towards a sixth major extinction event over centuries, as opposed to the hundreds of millennia that preceded previous mass extinctions.

Attenborough defines the film as his “witness statement” and provides an impression of what might occur to the planet if human activity were to continue unabated beginning in 2020 and continuing as long as his own life.

The Amazon rainforest could deteriorate into a savanna; the Arctic might forfeit all summer ice; coral reefs could perish; and soil overuse could lead to food shortages.

These irreversible occurrences would result in catastrophic extinctions and exacerbate climate change.

Attenborough, however, describes actions that might avoid these effects and combat worldwide warming and biodiversity loss.

He claims that the solution was “staring us within the face the entire time.” We must restore the planet’s biodiversity to restore its stability.

Exactly what we’ve eliminated. In addition to proposing rewilding, he asserts that bringing countries out of destitution, providing universal medical services, and enhancing girls’ education would result in an earlier and reduced stabilization of the human population.

Renewable energy sources including solar, wind, water, and thermal could power all human energy consumption in a sustainable manner.

Protecting one-third of coastal areas from trawling would enable fish populations to flourish, while the remaining area would be considered adequate for human consumption.

If humans eliminated or reduced their consumption of flesh in preference for plant-based consumables, land could be utilized more efficiently.

As examples, Attenborough cites the intervention of the government in Costa Rica, which led to deforestation and the reversal of Palau’s fishery regulations, and enhanced land use in the Netherlands.

The eight-part series will premiere in 2023 and is produced by Silverback Films of All3Media and Amblin Television.

The series is produced by Dan Tapster, Keith Scholey, and Alastair Fothergill, with Fothergill and Scholey executive producing alongside Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey.