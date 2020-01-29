Let's take a look at this beautiful key art for Demon Slayer's bd / dvd

Share it:

The anime of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba with its enormous quality it has contributed decisively to the huge success that the Koyoharu Gotouge manga has been experiencing in recent months. Let's see now this fantastic key art for the blue ray and dvd edition of the anime.

The key art, which you can find at the bottom of the news, is dedicated entirely to the main protagonist of Demon Slayer, that is the young Tanjiro Kamado. Our favorite demon hunter is in a fighting pose, ready to launch a decisive and ferocious attack on a hypothetical enemy. The broken katana suggests that the scene is taken from the clash we see in episode 19 between Tanjiro and the spider demon on Mount Natagumo, clash in which ours must give all of himself to win, also receiving the help of his sister Nezuko.

The key art is available for the eighth volume of the Japanese edition of the animated series blu ray disc / dvd. The first season of the anime is unfortunately over and we will have to wait to see the second, but you can enjoy the Italian version of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba available on the famous VVVVID portal. However, if you are in the mood for new adventures of Tanjiro and his demon hunter friends, it is possible that at the next Anime Japan 2020 to be held on March 21 and 22 we will have more news regarding Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-Hen the film of the series that will carry on the story of our heroes.