Leakate the two new series of Weekly Shonen Jump: the author of Toriko is about to return

Weekly Shonen Jump always keeps renewing itself. In fact, the work for the most famous manga magazine in the world never stops, especially in a period like this where it is hungry for success. In fact, during the year we witnessed the sensational conclusion of several hits between Demon Slayer, Haikyu !! and The Promised Neverland.

After the chaos on the ghost releases of Weekly Shonen Jump now rectified, the magazine is preparing to welcome two new manga. And among these there is a resounding return. In # 50 of the magazine scheduled for Build King will debut next week, manga by Mitsutoshi Shimabukuro. The author is famous for Sekimatsu Leader-den Takeshi and especially Toriko, published in the same magazine with a good success between 2008 and 2016. Build King among other things is the serialization of an oneshot published on WSJ in 2018.

The second author to arrive will be Yuuto Suzuki, mangaka who made himself known on Shonen Jump + with some oneshots, including Locker Room and Sakamoto Days. Just Sakamoto Days will be the second series to debut on Weekly Shonen Jump: the arrival is expected in two weeks on issue 51. As usual, both series will also be published in English and Spanish on MangaPlus.

One of these will certainly replace the void left by Act-Age, while for the other it is possible to cancel or terminate one of the series currently on the magazine.