Law & Order: SVU Season 25: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

With more than 20 seasons under its belt, Law & Order: SVU is returning to NBC for a 25th season. The sex crime investigations led by commanding officer Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) of the New York Police Department’s Manhattan Special Victims Unit are the focus of this Law & Order spinoff.

Law & Order: SVU is still one of the most widely watched procedurals on television, with a huge fan base that has persisted since the show’s 1999 debut, thus the renewal of the series was not surprising.

Law & Order: SVU Season 25

With its 25th season, Law & Order: SVU will remain the longest-running primetime drama in American television history. Season 25 of Law & Order: SVU will keep the program on track with the same primary cast and several contentious returning cast members.

Law & Order: SVU has been a mainstay of the primetime lineup for over 25 years, and the historic 25th season will bring fresh storylines and interpersonal developments while preserving the familiar constancy.

Law & Order: SVU Season 25 Release Date

Not only did NBC announce that the highly anticipated 25th season of the Dick Wolf–created criminal drama series would air during the 2024 midseason, but the network also renewed the series for a 25th season on April 10, 2023. Next year, on Thursday, January 18, 2024, at 9 p.m. on NBC, all of the new episodes will be broadcast. After that, Peacock will be able to watch the whole season.

Additionally, at 8 o’clock, the season premiere will be followed by Law & Order: Sisters in Crime, and at 10 o’clock, the lineup will be wrapped up on the same network as Law & Order: Organized Crime.

About Law & Order: SVU

The detectives of the newest specialized squad, the Special Victims Unit (SVU), investigate and prosecute a variety of sexually related crimes, including rape, sexual assault of children, human trafficking, and domestic abuse.

The show is based out of the NYPD’s 16th precinct in Manhattan and delves into the underworld of New York. While attempting to keep the burden of investigating non-sexual crimes from weighing heavily on their personal life, they also look into cases involving the mistreatment of children, the crippled, and the elderly, all of whom require specialized care.

The tales also address social and political concerns related to sexual orientation, gender identity, and equality. Although victims are usually slain, they are not necessarily the antagonists; in fact, victims often play pivotal parts in the episodes.

As part of its mission to deliver SVU’s victims and survivors justice, the unit collaborates with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office to prosecute cases with accuracy and a burning desire to win and end the exhaustive investigations.

Law & Order: SVU Season 25 Cast

According to what happened in the season 24 finale, the following characters will be back for season 25:

Mariska Hargitay as Olivia Benson

Ice-T as Odafin “Fin” Tutuola

Demore Barnes as Christian Barland

Octavio Pisano as Joe Velasco

Peter Scanavino as Dominick “Sonny” Carisi, Jr.

Returning from her role as Officer Toni Churlish in season 24, Jasmine Batchelor is also anticipated to return. Even though she’s excited to join the group, viewers see that her personality clashes with Muncy’s approach to problems. Plus, Benson isn’t certain that she should just go headfirst into the work without considering the potential outcomes.

Molly Burnett, who played Detective Grace Muncy for one season on Law & Order: SVU, has stated that she would be leaving the show. She became the second actress to depart from the program in season 24 after Deadline announced in May.

Law & Order: SVU Season 25 Plot

Season 25 plot details are still sketchy, however, the program revolves around a crime procedural that follows the heroic detectives from the New York Police Department’s Special Victims Unit in Manhattan as they try to investigate sex crimes. These officers have to handle the intricacies of their personal lives on top of working on their assigned cases. Notable guests have made appearances in several episodes that have been inspired by news items over the years.

Stay tuned for more on the developing romance between Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler, as we continue to follow their #Stensonwatch from previous seasons. We will make sure to provide any new information on particular story elements as it become available to us.

Law & Order: SVU Season 25 Episodes

After a six-month hiatus caused by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, work on Season 25 has finally begun. The producers have decided to cut the next season’s episode count to 13 episodes with an average length of 40-44 minutes due to the production delays induced by the simultaneous strikes.

Where to watch Law & Order: SVU Season 25?

Watch every new episode of Law & Order: SVU as it airs live on NBC. Live TV streaming platforms like YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV, and FuboTV make it possible for those without cable or satellite TV to view the program as it airs. The day after their airing, all SVU episodes are made streamable on Peacock.

Law & Order: SVU Season 25 Trailer

Even while we don’t have a season trailer just yet, we do have a video announcement.

Conclusion

Season 10 will undoubtedly continue this trend, exploring intriguing plot points and illuminating society’s shadowy underbelly. As we eagerly anticipate the launch, we can’t help but think about the lasting effect and power of Law & Order SVU to inspire change via television.