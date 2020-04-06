Kyrgios offers to bring food to those in need: "Don't be ashamed to send me a private message"

Australian Nick Kyrgios has shown his good will by offering to leave food at the door "from anyone who is hungry"during the coronavirus crisis. In a message on social media, the Canberra tennis player expresses his solidarity with those most in need.

See this post on Instagram Real talk A shared NK post (@ k1ngkyrg1os) on Apr 5, 2020 at 8:46 p.m. PDT

"If someone does not have a job, or times are difficult and therefore they do not have food, please do not go to sleep on an empty stomach. Don't be ashamed to send me a private message. I will be more than pleased to share what I have. Even if it's just a box of noodles, bread or a little milk. I'll leave it in front of your door, "he says.

Following the generosity shown during the summer wildfires, when Kyrgis launched a fundraising campaign who made almost $ 5 million, Krygios has again used his profile on the networks to reach those in need again.

Kyrgios is confined to his home in Canberra, where he awaits the end of the pandemic and the possibility that the circuit will resume, something that will not happen, for the time being until the end of the month.

Has a pending surveillance "quarantine" of the ATP for six months for their behavior. He recently posted an image of himself adding to his tattoo collection.