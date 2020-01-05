Kozuki Oden's decision represented in a nice meme

Share it:

The narrative arc dedicated to the adventures of the Mugiwara in the country of Wa ONE PIECE he was temporarily blocked to make room for the flashbacks of the great samurai Kozuki Oden, a legendary character who in the last chapters of the manga had to make an important decision: whether to join Roger 's crew, or stay with Whitebeard.

In the tables based on Oden's travel diary, we have seen the challenge that the samurai had to overcome in order to join the crew of a young Whitebeard, who in the future would become one of the emperors of the world created by Oda. A fortuitous and unexpected encounter led to the knowledge of Gol D. Roger, who impressed by the personality of Oden Kozuki and above all by his ability to read and interpret the Poignee Griffe, proposed to the latter a place on his ship.

After a few moments of reflection, Oden, moved by the curiosity to know as much as possible, accepts the proposal, thus abandoning Whitebeard and his crew. This was the moment that some fans wanted to consider and transform into a meme, which you can find at the bottom of the news.

Thanks to the words transcribed in the travel diary, we learned information about the Pirate King. In fact, Roger, at the time of departure, was more or less one year old, and the his only goal was to follow the Road Pigne Griffe and their directions. Of course Gol D. Roger made it, he managed to navigate through every sea and ocean known in the ONE PIECE universe, becoming the first Pirate King and baptizing Laugh Tale as the treasure island.