Knives Out 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know Far

A third installment in the Knives Out murder mystery series is in production after the successful publication of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery on December 23. In March 2021, Netflix reportedly paid $400 million for the rights to the Knives Out franchise, which includes a second and third movies. This led to the announcement of the planned sequel.

The project is still in its early stages, but star Daniel Craig and writer/director Rian Johnson have already hinted at a few secrets. Fans also think that there is a crucial clue about the third film’s plot in the second. Everything you need to know about Knives Out 3, from the returning cast to a possible release date, is right here.

Knives Out 3 Release Date

The lack of a confirmed release date for Knives Out 3 on Netflix is par for the course at this point. Since Glass Onion didn’t come out until late in 2022, a sequel probably won’t hit Netflix for at least another two or three years. So far, we’ve only seen a handful of Netflix sequels, and it usually takes around three years for them to be released. We anticipate a similar release schedule for Knives Out 3, with the first film, Extraction, debuting in 2020 and the second in 2023.

Knives Out 3 could become available in 2024, but we need more information about the project first. We don’t know if the script is complete if there is a cast, or what’s happening. Johnson is probably not working on the writing and casting has likely stalled since the WGA and SAG went on strike in July of 2023. After the strikes are over, there’s a significant likelihood that we’ll get additional details about the next film. The release of Knives Out 3 is scheduled for 2025 at this moment.

Knives Out 3 Cast

So far, Daniel Craig (Benoit Blanc) is the only member of the Knives Out 3 cast who has been confirmed to return. It’s still early, but fans have started posting their fan castings on social media. We anticipate that Knives Out 3 will follow in the footsteps of the first two films, including an all-star cast led by Blanc. We expect many of Hollywood’s finest to be vying for roles in Rian Johnson’s next thriller, with Knives Out fever at an all-time high.

Hugh Grant, who plays Blanc’s partner Phillip, and Noah Segan, who likely will play a one-off character like he did in the previous two films, are two figures who look highly likely to come back for a third Knives Out picture.

Knives Out 3 is rumored to star:

Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc

Hugh Grant as Phillip

Noah Segan as TBC

Knives Out 3 Plot

In the same way that Knives Out did not immediately build up Knives Out 2, neither does Glass Onion. Each entry is designed to stand on its own as a movie, so Benoit Blanc would be presented with an entirely new mystery to solve. That’s going to be a fun challenge for the writers of Knives Out 3, who will have to come up with a new murder mystery that intrigues and surprises viewers as much as it does the detective.

Johnson has expressed a desire for Knives Out 3 to be radically different from its predecessors, despite the series’ traditional focus on a murder mystery. Blanc’s home life was developed a little further in Glass Onion, and it feels ready for additional investigation in the Knives Out 3 tale, especially if Grant returns. It will be fascinating to watch how Knives Out 3 follows up on the series’ exploration of money and power, which began in Knives Out and continued in Glass Onion with a focus on the new, tech bro money.

Where to watch Knives Out 3?

The non-Netflix original Knives Out is currently unavailable for streaming. You can catch Knives Out on TNT and TBS with YouTube TV and other Pay-TV services or cable/satellite, but you won’t be able to find it on any of the main subscription streaming platforms just yet.

The Netflix-produced film Glass Onion can be viewed there and nowhere else. We expect Knives Out 3 to have a limited theatrical run upon its debut, followed by a worldwide Netflix streaming premiere. Netflix’s movie distribution strategy will be shared with you.

Knives Out 3 Trailer

We anticipate a Knives Out 3 trailer or first look to be released by the end of 2024 or the beginning of 2025 at the earliest. All of this is predicated on the possibility of a release in late 2025. In any case, if things start moving, we might always hope for a sneaky preview a little earlier, and we certainly wouldn’t refuse that! Watch the accompanying Glass Onion behind-the-scenes video to learn more about the production process used to create these magnificent whodunits:

Conclusion

With an exciting new mystery, a creative genius at the helm, and the coming back of the renowned Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc, “Knives Out 3” looks to be a thrilling addition to the popular franchise. Even while we don’t know when it’ll come out, we do know that everyone is eager to spend more time with the detective who can unearth even the most concealed secrets. Listen in for further developments as the story develops.