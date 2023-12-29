Kingdom Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know

Unfortunately, other than Dororo, Vinland Saga, and Drifters, there aren’t many good historical war anime series, even though fans of the genre love watching them.

Some of these anime series, like Kingdom, shed light on the impact of China’s Warring States era on global history, while others, like Feudal Japan, bring historical personalities to life via the events of that time.

Based on the famous manga of the same name, Kingdom is now an anime series that many people like watching. With 69 volumes published so far, the manga began publishing in 2006. In addition, there is an anime series that has been running for almost ten years, with a total of 129 episodes spread over four seasons.

Kingdom fans can’t wait to see what adventures await them in the upcoming fifth season of the anime and manga. So, without further ado, here is all the information we have on Kingdom Season 5.

Kingdom Season 5 Release Date

Kingdom is among Japan’s most beloved animated series and manga. With more than 99 million copies in print, Kingdom has risen to the ranks of the all-time best-selling manga since serialization started in 2006.

With almost a hundred episodes under its belt, the anime has achieved the same level of success as the manga. On top of that, the live-action Kingdom movies have been a huge success in Japan.

At this time, there is no information available on the episode count for Kingdom Season 5, although the Japanese premiere date is January 6, 2024. Outside of Japan, no platform for the series’ distribution has been announced as of yet either. However, Season 5 will likely also be accessible on Crunchyroll, since Season 4 was broadcast there.

Kingdom Season 5 Cast

Even though a large portion of the original cast will be back for Kingdom Season 5, there will be some major changes, such as:

Masakazu Morita as Shin

Jun Fukuyama as Ei Sei

Rie Kugimiya as Karyo Ten

Youko Hikasa as Kyou Kai

Susumi Akagi as En

Kousuke Toriumi as Bihei

Even though it's good news for fans since many beloved characters are coming back,

Yoshimasa Hosoya as Li Xin

Hiroki Yasumoto as Ri Boku

Takehito Koyasu as Ou Sen

Masaki Terasoma as Mou Gou

Takaya Hashi as Hyou

Ayumu Murase as Shou Hei Kun

Takanori Hoshino as Sei Kyou

Daiki Yamashita as Mou Ten

Kingdom Season 5 Plot

The events of Kingdom take place during the Warring States era in China, a time when tyrants come and go quickly and the world undergoes a constant transformation as they wage war in pursuit of dominating the Seven States of Warring.

The protagonist, Xin, is an orphan who becomes a slave after losing his parents in battle. He and his closest buddy, Piao, train relentlessly for the ultimate goal: to lead the armies of the Seven Warring States to victory.

Xin becomes more forceful in his training to get closer to his goal, and the two split ways when Piao is suddenly recruited to the royal palace. But after a violent takeover, Piao goes back to the hamlet to meet Xin one more time, severely wounded.

Xin is guided to the newly ascended emperor of Qin, Ying Zheng, by Piao’s dream and the purpose that he imparts to him as he draws near his deathbed. Be that as it may, Xin’s desire will not be dashed, because accepting his military draft puts him in the thick of a bloody and violent past.

Season four of Kingdom continued the manga up to chapter 485 when Xin played a pivotal role in averting the Ai uprising and saving Qin’s kingdom from doom. Meanwhile, the Six Great Generals vanished.

Season 5 has previously hinted about a second coup involving Koku You Hills when Xin’s force is almost decimated by an ambush. Assuming everything goes according to plan, it will start with Chapter 485, Mou Ten’s News, finish Volume 45, and then cover the remaining episodes in Volume 46.

Kingdom Season 5 Trailer

Season 5’s official website and X (formerly Twitter) account unveiled the show’s major teaser on Thursday, December 28, showcasing the fight that will occur at Koku You Hill. The crew also introduced two new cast members. On January 6, 2024, the title will make its debut.

Specifically, the newest promotional video opens with the hero, Ri Shin, getting ready to fight at Koku You Hill. The little clip’s outstanding portrayal of the conflict heightens expectations for Kingdom Season 5.

Not only does the teaser show Ri Shin, but it also contains Kan Ki, Sei Ei, Karyo Ten, and other important characters from the future season. Also, you can hear DeNeel’s rendition of Shirubebi, the opening theme song of the anime, in the preview.