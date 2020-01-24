King Cold's Funko Pop confirms the great fame enjoyed by the Dragon Ball series

Share it:

The series of Dragon Ball, it is known, has reached heights that any other manga, perhaps only one piece like him, he doesn't even dream of touching. Over the years it has accumulated such a great reputation in the world, until it became part, in all respects, of pop culture in recent years. Able to bewitch several generations of fans.

Confirmation of what has been said above there would be many. Just think about how long Dragon Ball, with all its series, keeps us company. 36 years have passed since the release of the first volume of the manga, yet even today, in 2020, the adventures of Goku and his companions continue to entertain fans with the adventures of Super.

And to confirm once again the great fame with which the great work of Akira Toriyama, think about it Funko with its Pop line. We know how in recent years the figures produced by the US company have literally kidnapped people's hearts, so much so that there are Funko Pop for every television series, film or anime that comes out on the market. from Marvel to Game Of Throne, from Disney to anime, the company has all the action figures for you.

Yet, however many there are on the market of all models, it must be said that Funko has demonstrated a certain attachment to the Dragon Ball series and not by chance, of course. Over the years many of the characters created by Toriyama have been reproduced. From the main to the secondary, including the hated antagonists. Indeed, as the user confirms DisFunko on Twitter, a version of Freeza's father was also made, King Cold which, taking nothing away from the character, is certainly not of great importance. So this is nothing more than yet another proof that fans love Dragon Ball so much that they would like a line of Funko for each character in the series that they can collect.

What do you think of King Cold that you can see in the post at the bottom of this article? You like it? Do you have it? Let us know in the comments.

