Kimetsu no Yaiba: What is the Breath of the Sun technique?

Warning! The following in The Truth News contains major spoilers from anime and manga Kimetsu no Yaiba. We recommend that you read the complete series of Koyoharu Gotouge, since the explanation you are looking for addresses chapters not yet adapted in the Ufotable animated series.

Breath of the Sun in Kimetsu no Yaiba

The swordsmen of Demon Slayer They use various breathing techniques to fight the threat of demons. While each different shape is strong and unique in its own right, the Breath of the Sun (Sun Breathing) is known as the original style.

Beginnings of Sun Breathing in Demon Slayer

The fight of Tanjiro Kamsdo against Rui in season 1 of Kimetsu no Yaiba offers us our first look at his Hinokami Kagura Dance (Dance of the Fire God), which in addition to being one of the most beautiful animated scenes in the series, is quite a significant moment.

At first, it appears to be a ritual passed down from generation to generation in Tanjiro Kamado’s family. At first glance to be a dance and an offering to Hinokami, the God of Fire, who learned Tanjiro from his father.

Yet the dying Kyojuro Rengoku, el Flame Hashira, tells Tanjiro that the books in his family’s house may contain information about the Hinokami Kagura. After all, Rengoku inherited the Breath of the Flame and he is the only Hashira who feels a connection to the Breath of the Sun.

At Rengoku’s house, Tanjiro meets Flame Hashira’s younger brother, Senjuro, and the father, Shinjuro. This meeting was not well received by Shinjuro who, after seeing Tanjiro’s hanafuda earrings, assumes that he practices the art of Breathing the Sun, but it is a term that Tanjiro has never heard.

Senjuro y Kyojuro Rengoku en el anime Demon Slayer

Aggressive and afflicted ex-Flame Hashira tells Tanjiro that all other forms of breathing are nothing more than imitations of the original Sun Breathing. Under the impression that Tanjiro is there with a superiority complex as a Breath of Sun user, Shinjuro wants nothing to do with with the young Demon Slayer.

Hoping to find some answers, Tanjiro and Senjuro find the book Rengoku mentioned, but it has been too damaged to read. Although Tanjiro doesn’t learn much new information, Senjuro later sends him a letter after finding out that Hinokami Kagura tiene 13 formas.

Tanjiro finally confirms this for himself and gains a better understanding of solar breathing after a series of strange dreams, called inherited memories, of his ancestor Sumiyoshi.

Tanjiro Kamado using the Breath of the Sun for the first time

Tanjiro Kamado meets his ancestors

In these memories, Tanjiro experiences events from the life of Sumiyoshi, a distant ancestor of his, who spoke with Yoriichi Tsugikuni. Yoriichi was the creator of Sun Breathing and a legendary swordsman from the Sengoku period.

As a Demon Slayer, he is recognized as the strongest in the history of the organization, combining his breathing technique with his Mark of Demon Slayer and his ability to see the Transparent World.

With the combination of those abilities and his inherent talent, Yoriichi defeats Muzan almost single-handedly during their fight. Nevertheless, no es capaz de matar a Kibutsuji and therefore he sees himself as a failure for allowing the devil to continue hurting people.

Yoriichi leaves her hanafuda earrings to Sumiyoshi

In the flashbacks, Tanjiro observes Yoriichi performing 12 of the solar breathing formations, which help him perfect his use of the technique. It is thanks to Sumiyoshi that the movements are passed down from generation to generation and eventually they are known as Hinokami Kagura.

Since Yoriichi had no heirs, he leaves Sumiyoshi with his unique hanafuda earrings, which are eventually inherited by Tanjiro Kamado. In the time since the death of Yoriichi, Muzan, and the demon of rank higher 1, Kokushibo, who is also Yoriichi’s twin brother, they killed anyone who knew solar breath.

While there are still descendants of Breath of Sun users, such as Muichiro Tokito (the Hashira of the Mist), Tanjiro’s family were the ones who helped keep the original style alive.

Padre de Tanjiro realizando Hinokami Kagura Dance

As the final battle against Muzan progresses, Nezuko’s brother realizes the connection between his family’s dance and Sun Breathing. Yoriichi’s spirit movements as he performed the 12 forms reminded Tanjiro of something his father said:

“If you learn to breathe properly, Tanjiro, you will be able to dance forever”

The protagonist of the series realizes that the 12 formations can be connected by the forms “Dance” and “Dance of the flames”, thus completing a ring that allows you to chain attacks together continuously.

The successful combination of the 12 results in the thirteenth form, which is essential in the decisive battle of Kimetsu no Yaiba. Remember that you can read the manga on MANGA Plus and watch the anime on platforms like Crunchyroll, Funimation or Netflix.

