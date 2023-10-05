Kengan Ashura Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Tokita “Ashura” Ohma’s voyage began when the CEO of the Nogi Group noticed the combatant. Before that, Tokita earned his reputation by defeating deadly opponents in street battles.

However, after the Nogi Group’s intervention, Tokita fought in larger arenas and defeated even the most fatal opponents.

The story about a gladiator who desires to be the strongest is the focus of Kengan Ashura, which is set over the Edo period.

The first season about the series pitted Tokita against a number of formidable foes, but our cherished and muscular protagonist triumphed over each one.

Season 1 was certainly an enjoyable journey, but it’s almost time to move on to Season 2. If Season 2 is as excellent as Season 1, it will undoubtedly attract even more viewers.

Kengan Ashura, a violent anime that debuted in 2020, captivated anime fans through its incredible battle scenes and explosive reaction shots.

A timid elderly man is dispatched by his chairman to serve as the manager of Tokita Ohma, an highly skilled gladiator who concerns only about winning Kengan matches.

Although the first season was released three years ago, there has been a deafening silence regarding a potential second season, despite receiving glowing reviews and a devoted fanbase eager to learn when a second season might appear on the horizon.

In 2019, as the first two episodes of the first season were made available on Netflix, Kengan Ashura proved to be one of the finest anime series. Kengan Ashura ranks among the finest Netflix anime.

This vicious series concentrates on the Japanese Kengan (gladiator combat) tradition, which dates back centuries.

The Twitter account to feed Netflix Japan Anime announced on March 23 that Kengan Ashura will be returning for a second season in September 2023.

Alongside the announcement, a new key visual featuring Ohma has been unveiled. Netflix wrote, “Kengan Ashura Season 2 is coming to Netflix with September, and we’ve got the main artwork right here!” to generate interest.

I am certain that, like us, all other admirers of the series have been patiently awaiting the release of the so-called second season of Kengan Ashura, or part three, for the past a total of two and a half years.

The martial arts-themed Netflix original series Kengan Ashura is based on the manga series for the same name by Yubako Sandrovich.

Kengan Ashura Season 2 Release Date

The second half of the second season of the anime adaptation of Yabako Sandrovich’s manga Kengan Ashura will premiere in 2024, according to the official website for the adaptation, which was updated on Thursday. In addition, the website provided a thrilling trailer for the forthcoming season.

Kengan Ashura Season 2 Cast

Akio Ōtsuka as Agito Kanō

Akira Ishida as Hajime Hanafusa

Atsushi Ono as Yoshinari Karo

Chado Horii as Adam Dudley

Chiharu Sawashiro as Ren Nikaidō

Chō as Kazuo Yamashita

Daisuke Namikawa as Setsuna Kiryū

Daisuke Ono as Rei Mikazuchi

Hayato Kaneko as Lihito

Hiroshi Shirokuma as Julius Reinhold

Jōji Nakata as Hideki Nogi

Junya Enoki as Cosmo Imai

Katsuki Murase as Mokichi Robinson

Katsuyuki Konishi as Naoya Ōkubo

Kazuya Ichijō as Gōzō Murobuchi

Kenjiro Tsuda as Kaolan Wongsawat

Kenta Miyake as Takeru Kiōzan

Koji Yusa as Suekichi Kaneda

Megumi Ogata as Ryō Inaba

Naomi Kusumi as Yōhei Bandō

Nobuyuki Hiyama as Saw Paing Yoroizuka

Noriyuki Kawamoto as Masaki Meguro

Rikiya Koyama as Seishū Akoya

Ryuuzo Hasuike as Sen Hatsumi

Sōichiro Hoshi as Keizaburō Sawada

Taiten Kusunoki as Muteba Gizenga

Takahiro Mizushima as Haruo Kōno

Takanori Hoshino as Takayuki Chiba

Tesshō Genda as Gensai Kuroki

Tetsu Inada as Jun Sekibayashi

Yasuyuki Kase as Takeshi Wakatsuki

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Raian Kure

Yumi Uchiyama as Kaede Akiyama

Yūsuke Hoshino as Masami Nezu

Kengan Ashura Season 2 Trailer

Kengan Ashura Season 2 Plot

Fans prefer to rewatch the first season before moving on for the second given that it has been available for many years.

While that is an excellent alternative, let’s examine what transpired in the first season of Kengan Ashura.

The anime brought us to the planet of Kengan, where business transactions are conducted not through traditional meetings or documents but through a barbaric sport: a combat to the death.

Ohma Tokita, infamously known as “The Ashura,” is recruited by Kazuo Yamashita, a member of the Nogi Group, to prove he is the deadliest combatant.

Ohma faced numerous obstacles in the second the other half the first season, including a gruesome fight with Kuro Raian, who almost killed him, but he prevailed and advanced from the quarterfinals.

Given that the Kengan Association-organized battles are still heading to the quarterfinals, there’s a few more crucial bouts to anticipate before moving on to the grand finale.

As in the first season, that placed sufficient importance on other conflicts rather than concentrating solely on the primary character, the second season is sure to feature some epic battles.

Given that Netflix has not yet released an official trailer, we can only discern so much from the fleeting teaser, which gave us a glimpse of the second season’s conflicts.

Netflix did not alter the 3D animation approach from the first season, but instead improved upon what it lacked. This should make for a thrilling second season.

Manga readers anticipate that the confrontation in Gaolang and Agito will be the climax of Kengan Ashura.

Ohma was able to advance to the quarterfinals in the tournament at the conclusion of the first season after defeating Raina in a nail-biting match. It is probable that season 2 will begin shortly after season 1 ended.

We might see Ohma take on the likes in Julius Reinhold, Imai Cosmo, Hatsumi Sen, and Kiryu Setsuna. Many admirers concur that the second season will likely feature some of the greatest contests yet to come.

“Kengan Ashura” has been a fan favorite since its debut on July 31, 2019. The second season will continue to feature exhilarating battles along with captivating storytelling.

While specific plot details for Season 2 remain under secrecy, viewers can anticipate more intense martial arts battles, character growth, and the exploration of Kengan’s unique world.