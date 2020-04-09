Karla Panini is remembered for betraying Karla Luna with Américo Garza

Share it:

An Instagram user, taking as a reference the health authorities' call to stay home in the face of the Coronavirus pandemic contingency (COVID-19), sent a meme to Karla Panini where, along with a photo with her husband Américo Garza, you can read: "stay home, just like you stayed with your friend's husband".

Karla Panini, who along with her best friend Karla Luna formed the successful comedy duo "Las Lavanderas", I do not hesitate to respond to that Instagram user who sent her that meme by private message, "We were beautiful, it was one of the happiest days of our life".

And stay at home my queen … but stay! Just as we stay together, so through thick and thin, stay at home.

In the face of constant attacks and insults, the former Lavandera he opted to close his account on Instagram and open another one that he keeps in private mode.

Also in a Twitter account that she opened, Karla Panini stated:

I no longer see myself answering every insult they tell me, I no longer see myself listening to every complaint from those around me, I no longer take responsibilities that do not correspond to me.

