TV Shows

Karla Panini is remembered for betraying Karla Luna with Américo Garza

April 8, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

An Instagram user, taking as a reference the health authorities' call to stay home in the face of the Coronavirus pandemic contingency (COVID-19), sent a meme to Karla Panini where, along with a photo with her husband Américo Garza, you can read: "stay home, just like you stayed with your friend's husband".

Karla Panini, who along with her best friend Karla Luna formed the successful comedy duo "Las Lavanderas", I do not hesitate to respond to that Instagram user who sent her that meme by private message, "We were beautiful, it was one of the happiest days of our life".

And stay at home my queen … but stay! Just as we stay together, so through thick and thin, stay at home.

In the face of constant attacks and insults, the former Lavandera he opted to close his account on Instagram and open another one that he keeps in private mode.

Also in a Twitter account that she opened, Karla Panini stated:

I no longer see myself answering every insult they tell me, I no longer see myself listening to every complaint from those around me, I no longer take responsibilities that do not correspond to me.



You may also like:

Américo Garza and the cruel act at Karla Luna's funeral

Karla Panini talks about her betrayal to her friend Karla Luna

The last will of Karla Luna that Américo Garza did not fulfill

. (tagsToTranslate) Karla Luna (t) Karla Panini

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.