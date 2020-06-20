Karakai Jozu no Takagi-san 2: review of the second season on Netflix

Share it:

Karakai Jozu no Takagi-san looks like one slice of life with an atypical love story, in which he and she continually prick each other. Given these unusual premises, we decided to catch up on the first season of the manga adaptation of Soichiro Yamamoto on Crunchyroll, available in Japanese and with Italian subtitles: net of some stumbling blocks in the script, she managed to excite us and intrigue us. The second season, available on Netflix even with Italian dubbing, on the other hand, it did not excite us, because on a narrative level it does not detach itself much from the first and does not further develop the love story.

Holding hands



As we were able to see in the first season, Karakai Jozu no Takagi-san ha a non-linear narrative, characterized by short stories focused on the link-rivalry between the two middle school students Takagi is Nishikata. For this reason, it is not easy to outline a precise plot.

The last episode of last season had shown us the first meeting between Takagi and Nishikata during the school opening ceremony, letting us understand that the "rivalry" began that day, even if as an involuntary consequence of a misunderstanding: Nishikata is arrived late because he found a handkerchief belonging to Takagi. Just that piece of cloth marked the end of the season, but also the beginning of their relationship. On the day when the class must change the students' disposition, the two are forced to separate, and Nishikata realizes that, despite the continuous skirmishes, he would have liked to still be close to his companion. The student takes this opportunity to return the handkerchief she used to bandage a knee injury. Once back home, Takagi reads a Nishikata note, blushes and sinks her head into the pillow, full of joy: she is in love with her partner, whom she enjoys tormenting so much.

The second round of episodes does not depart stylistically from the first: the story still develops in episodes divided into short stories, but this time there are two episodes with a more uniform trend.

Now Takagi and Nishikata are attending the second year of middle school, but their relationship has not undergone any change: she continues to tease and make jokes, just to spend the days together; Nishikata constantly tries to no longer be a victim of Takagi's hoaxes and to reverse the situation, at least once, but without success.

After all, even if he cannot admit it to himself, he too takes advantage of these moments to be in his company.

The pleasant interludes with could not be missing Minae, Yukari is Sanae, the three students, classmates of the protagonists, so different from each other, but inseparable friends. Again their presence arises as a pleasant break in the affairs of the two lovers, and make the production even more lively and fun.

Cross the Milky Way

Karakai Jozu no Takagi-san it has an atypical narrative to be a slice of life at school, and at first glance it might intrigue: instead of being a linear story, it is divided into short segments, so as not to weigh down the vision.

This, however, is also the weak point of the production: if in the first season the type of narrative was acceptable, as it relied on curiosity and novelty, in the second season it seemed to us that it could easily come to boredom, both because for a long time go could turn out redundant and monotonous, both because some segments rework situations already seen in the first part, but denote a lack of originality. The idea is interesting, but Karakai Jozu no Takagi-san 2 does not seem to want to propose a significant change in the script: the relationship between Takagi and Nishikata is static and does not materialize. We had the impression that the events of the first part had no influence on the protagonists, and in no way changed the dynamics of their relationship, which is again anchored to the skirmishes to attract mutual attention: Takagi is shy and continues to "play"with Nishikata not only to spend the days together, but also to attract her attention and to be sure that he is in love with her, before opening up; at times, however, her superior behavior makes her hateful.

Nishikata cannot feel his feelings, and does not realize that with his attempts to take revenge or to try to win at least one challenge against his partner, he spends his free time with her; the student does not understand that when he blushes, because his rival seeks physical contact or embarrasses him, in reality his emotions are trying to push him to understand that is in love with her.

From the second season of Karakai Jozu no Takagi-san we would have expected something different, an unexpected change in the relationship between the two; the only differences that we managed to find are in the narration, but they are not significant and do not make any improvements to the work.

In the second season more space is given to characters who previously had a mere outline role, such as But no is Nakai or Kimura is Takao, classmates and friends of the two main actors, and a new entry, including Hojo is Hamaguchi, a new couple waiting to be born; the moments dedicated to them are sporadic and fleeting, do not add much to the script, but manage to enrich the cast anyway.

Again, the segments where Mina, Yukari is Sanae they are protagonists showing how they are a united group, despite having different characters: Mina is always playful and cheerful; Yukari is the most devoted to study; Sanae appears a little detached, but in reality she has fun in the company of her best friends. Unlike the first season, we can find the trio interacting more in the events involving Nishikata and Takagi: this makes it clear that they are classmates not completely extraneous to what happens between the school desks. Finally, the stories of Nishikata and Takagi are more interconnected with each other: unlike the first season, in which the various events followed a chronological order, but were disconnected, in the 12 episodes of the second season, however, they are linked together by a thread logical, sometimes even consequential. From this stylistic choice it can be perceived how the authors have tried to put the various stories in order, with the intention of giving the product a semblance of texture, but it is however monotonous and devoid of an actual development of events; the attempt to outline a story can also be seen in the choice to insert two more linear episodes, with an alternation of points of view, and although they may seem interesting, they fail to add the improvements that the warp needs.

This, however, did not preclude us from appreciate some interludes, like that of the "sneeze", which revolves around the Japanese tradition according to which if you sneeze someone is talking about us: from sneeze to sneeze the scene moves on the single characters, starting from Nishikata, up to Takagi.

Even if the screenplay divided into short stories has not been able to thrill us like in the first season, we must admit that it has the unusual merit of making the series appreciable even to any newbies: given that the events of the first 12 episodes do not have a strong influence on new, one does not feel the weight of not having known the two students who prick themselves daily from the beginning.

Seeing only the second season, one does not feel lost, perhaps one would not grasp references to some past events, but they could be interpreted as happened a year earlier. The second season is accessible to everyone, also because during the episodes you have the opportunity to get to know the various characters, their daily lives, and to be involved in the unusual relationship of Nishikata and Takagi.

Get involved

The technical sector of Karakai jozu no Takagi-san 2 remained unchanged. The stroke used is rounded and delicate, in order to better convey the sweetness that characterizes the various characters; there are few moments when we noticed imperfections, especially when the camera moves away from the actors, to try to capture them in a single shot, but they go into the background because on the whole the artistic side is more than pleasing to the eye.

The drawings highlight a sober character design, with few alterations that emphasize comedy, and that is well suited to the characters: Nishikata is forced to undergo every joke and constantly lose challenges, so his expressions tend to be the most slightly exaggerated times, thus allowing the emotions on his face to be clearly visible.

Takagi, on the other hand, is never represented decomposed or imperfect with a more caricatured design, except in the imagination of her classmate: a soft and unaltered stroke reveals Takagi's shyness, kindness and innocence, even if she continues to challenge and torment Nishikata, just to stay by his side every minute.