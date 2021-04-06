Kakushigoto film to hit Japanese theaters in summer

The movie from anime dedicated to Kakushigotor, inspired by the manga created by Koji Kumeta, will hit the big screen in the form of a compilation feature film from July 9 in Japan. It will also have some surprises in its new edition.

According to information from Comic Natalie, Funimation aired the April 2020 television anime adaptation as it aired in Japan, and Kodansha Comics publishes the now concluded manga on its official site.

In addition to the new cuts, the film version of Kakushigoto will have an ending that did not appear in the television anime. The Truth News She shares a brief glimpse of 18-year-old Hime in the teaser below:

What is the Kakushigoto anime about?

Also known as Kakushigoto: My Dad’s Secret Ambition, it is a manga series that began publishing in Monthly Shonen magazine in December 2015. Kakushi Goto is the single father of the mischievous Hime Goto.

While Kakushi loves his daughter very much, there is a secret that he will never reveal to her. He tells her that he is a salaried man and he dresses for the role, but once he is out of sight, he goes to his real job: being a manga artist known for vulgar series.

The father ensues while trying to juggle to keep his secret and be what he considers a good father to Hime. Kakushigoto received his anime adaptation of Ajia-do Animation Works in April 2020.

Kakushigoto’s new visual (Photo: @kakushigoto_pr on Twitter)

How many seasons does Kakushigoto have?

Kakushigoto’s anime has 1 season with 12 episodes. The series received good acceptance from its fans and stood out for telling a story full of comedy. If you are looking for similar titles you can check the list below:

Eromanga-sensei: 12 episodes aired in 2017

Mangaka-san to Assistant: 12 episodes aired in 2014

Mangirl !: 13 episodes aired in 2013

Usagi Drop: 11 episodes aired in 2011

Amaama to Inazuma: 12 episodes aired in 2016

My Sister, My Writer: 10 episodios emitidos en 2018

