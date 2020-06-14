Entertainment

Kaguya-sama, the author of the theme celebrates the success and thanks the fans: "You honor me"

June 14, 2020
Maria Rivera
The Japanese singer Masayuki Suzuki recently celebrated the success of the new opening of Kaguya-sama: Love si War, the most popular anime of the spring season. With a million views obtained in just 48 hours and more than ten over the next two months, the acronym has become the most successful piece of its author.

The singer was called to the arduous task of repeating the success of Love Dramatic, the theme song of the first season of the anime, and managed to get an incredible result thanks to the help of the talented Airi Suzuki and the composer Ikimono Gakari. The piece rightfully entered the Top 10 of the best-selling anime tracks in Japan, also enjoying excellent success overseas. Daddy Daddy Do, this is the name of the song, has also inspired several fan art, including the one created by the artist Zendrawr visible in the cover image.

"I'm surprised, I didn't think I would be able to achieve such a result in such a short time"said Masayuki Suzuki,"it seems that the piece has also been seen several times by western fans. Reading the comments below the video was fantastic, I noticed that many people even described me as Elvis Presley's son and it fills me with pride! Between covers on YouTube and the numbers recorded by the anime I don't really know what to say. I feel honored and I hope that the piece continues to make you think positively, given the difficult period we are going through!".

And what do you think of it? Do you like the new theme song by Kaguya-sama: Love is War? Let us know with a comment! Meanwhile, we take this opportunity to remind you that a few days ago the author of the manga answered questions from drunk fans, so don't miss the chance to find out what he said!

