Kagura Bachi Chapter 12 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Takeru Hokazono authored the Japanese manga series Kagurabachi. The narrative centers on Chihiro Rokuhira, the progeny of a proficient blacksmith renowned for sculpting one-of-a-kind blades.

Chihiro pursues vengeance toward a group for sorcerers with the assistance of a unique sword that the his father magically fortified prior to his assassination.

The action-themed manga commenced its serialization on September 19, 2023, in Shueisha’s Weekly Shōnen Jump magazine.

Kagurabachi, a Shueisha publication, has garnered considerable acclaim and is an ongoing series at present.

The series has also garnered the interest of a global audience, as Viz Media as well as Manga Plus have assumed the publishing duties in English.

Since its inception, the captivating plot of Kagurabachi, which revolves around sorcery, enchanted swords, and vengeance, has engrossed readers, establishing it as a noteworthy contribution to the manga genre.

The preceding section of Kagurabachi demonstrated Genichi Sojo’s malevolent intention through his merciless execution of subordinates as well as their families in retaliation for their shortcomings.

Furthermore, he infiltrated Chihiro Rokuhira or Hinao’s refuge during the chapter. Fans are eagerly anticipating Kagurabachi chapter 9 in light of the chapter’s conclusion.

A salient feature was the recent incorporation of a vivid color spread, which effectively demonstrated the artist’s expertise.

Sojo, the newly introduced antagonist, has contributed an additional level of intrigue and tension to the narrative.

Sojo, an antagonist known for his ruthless nature, is driven by a singular goal: to achieve immortality through the consumption of Char, a character endowed with an extraordinary capacity for expeditious healing.

There is speculation that by consuming her, one might acquire her extraordinary abilities. Sojo’s ruthlessness is unyielding; he is prepared to eradicate any individual who obstructs his trajectory.

Motivated by an assortment of factors, Chihiro is resolute in his mission to defeat Sojo. Nevertheless, as previously cautioned by Akamai, Sojo presents a significant peril.

After successfully evading apprehension by the government for a remarkable decade, he poses a formidable challenge for Chihiro.

Kagura Bachi Chapter 12 Release Date

Chapter 12 of Kagura Bachi will shortly be released, putting an end to the eager anticipation for the next installment. Indeed, that is correct! Chapter 12 of Kagura Bachi is published this week, on December 3, 2023.

Kagura Bachi Chapter 12 Plot

Amidst his youth, Chihiro diligently absorbs the illustrious swordsmanship expertise imparted by his father.

His aspiration is to achieve the status of a renowned swordsmith one day. They both held the belief that these moments would perpetually continue—the lighthearted father and the solemn son.

A abrupt, however, a tragedy transpires. Amidst the melancholy, the day was drenched in blood. At this time, Chihiro and his weapon are driven solely by vengeance. Magnificent combat during the swords battle!

According to Kagurabachi, Genichi Sojo’s personnel complied with directives to capture and divert Char, which was their principal aim. Had Kamunabi been present, Sojo would not have engaged in combat with Chihiro.

In response, the Mafia boss withdrew. Char could not be located by Chihiro and Sojo’s soldiers, despite their efforts. Chapter 11 is avidly anticipated by Kagurabachi devotees following Chapter 10.

Chihiro ultimately encountered Genichi Sojo as well as Nishiki. Researchers discovered that residents of Nishiki live vibrant lives on a daily basis. Chihiro, however, was too exhausted to contend with the power.

Sojo encountered difficulties with particular duties within a week of commencing use of the cloud gouger. The protagonist was enraged when the criminal enterprise leader disregarded Chihiro and disparaged his father.

Chihiro advanced towards Sojo notwithstanding the residual effect of Nishiki. Following the Mafia boss’s frigid sting attack, our protagonist with dark hair deftly evaded their trajectory in order to shoot Sojo.

Sojo, cognizant of Chihiro’s attack, attempted to obstruct it with his weapon. As a result of his hasty actions, the protagonist’s body was severely injured.

A single swing, he realized, would put an end to the conflict. He noticed a familiar-appearing vehicle with a limb protruding from the window at that instant.

Seeing Char’s limb, Chihiro deduced that Sojo’s soldiers were not in close proximity. Notwithstanding Nishiki’s persuasive allure, he swiftly pursued the vehicle. Five formidable Kamunabi ambushed him from concealed positions among trees, notwithstanding the endeavors of Sojo.

Azami and Shiba began Chapter 9 of The Kagura Bachi, entitled “Enten vs. Cloud Gouger,” by speculating on the true intentions of Genichi Sojo with respect to the enchanted blades.

The sorcerer Kamunabi found it peculiar which the Mafia leader simultaneously placed a bounty and auctioned off an enchanted blade.

Shiba began to question Sojo’s audacious course of action, pondering the likelihood that he was luring the Kamunabi.

Azami agreed with Shiba’s reflections, observing that Sojo was confident in his ability to confront the Kamunabi on his own, particularly since he possessed the Cloud Gouger.

Additionally, Azami emphasized that Chihiro’s need for discretion stemmed from the fact that he might confront Sojo.