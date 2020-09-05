Justin Min reveals the original plans for the shocking finale

Share it:

Time travel, epic battles and unforgettable characters – all this and much more led us to extraordinary season finale of The Umbrella Academy 2, which seems to be just the beginning of the sensational adventures of the Hargreeves wards. To tell us more about the last seconds of the season, less than a few spoiler, is Justin Min.

The actor and interpreter of Ben has in fact revealed the very first ideas of writers and showrunners regarding the debut of the Sparrow Academy in the Netflix series. After averted a new end of the world, this time in 1963, the protagonists manage to return to their time, in which however they discover that Reginald Hargreeves has adopted 7 other children with special gifts and that instead of the Umbrella Academy he created the Sparrow Academy. Among them is also their dear brother Ben, who died (for the second time) to save Vanya’s life and the season ends with a face to face between the two generations of heroes.

“In the first version of this scene Klaus was supposed to be the first to see me and say, surprised, ‘Ben?’. It would have been nice to see that moment between Ben and Klaus, but then they decided to change it because they didn’t want the audience to think that Klaus was the only one to see it. In the final version they all say ‘Me ** a!’ In chorus, which I find very funny and very Hargreeves style.“.

The actor also talked about the darker look chosen for the “new” Ben: “We actually changed our minds about 20 times about the hair. They wanted it to be as different as possible from Ben’s hair, which is always perfectly combed. He’s a ghost, so his hair rarely moves and it really shouldn’t move at all. They wanted something that was more confusing, longer. You can’t see well [nella scena], but there are also a couple of blue highlights. I like to think it’s my tribute to My Chemical Romance. “

The introduction of the Sparrow Academy and the Ben 2.0 will further unbalance the already fragile balances of the Umbrella Academy, and the third season of The Umbrella Academy could reserve even more surprises and twists for us, perhaps even delving into the mysterious origins of Reginald Hargreeves.