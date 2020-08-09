Jurassic World: Dominion, a photo from the set anticipates the return to Sorna Island

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Filming for Jurassic World: Dominion has started at full speed for over a month, and after seeing Laura Dern and Sam Neil's exciting return to the set, here comes the network of new plot details thanks to a new photo behind the scenes.

The image, sent directly by director Colin Trevorrow to the Jurassic Outpost website, comes from a laboratory set and shows a cold storage container with the InGen logo and the words "Site B Isla Sorna".

For those who do not remember, theSorna Island, also known as "Site B", is where John Hammond's company developed the new dinosaurs and then transported them to Nublar Island and created the famous park. During Jurassic World: The Destroyed Kingdom it has been hinted that the island in question was still hosting some sort of experiments, and we will apparently find out about it in the next chapter. Sadly, Trevorrow hasn't revealed any details about what the conteiner is hiding.

Starring Chris Pratt and Dallas Bryce Howard, as well as the historic cast formed by Dern, Neil and Jeff Goldblum, the film will arrive in theaters in June 2021 and will explore the first encounter between humans and dinosaurs in the wild after the events of The destroyed kingdom. Meanwhile, Trevorrow has ensured the presence of many animatronics.