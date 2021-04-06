Jujutsu Kaisen: the first opening of the anime echoes in this wonderful cover

There are several reasons for the success of Jujutsu Kaisen. From the charisma of the protagonists, to the splatter-horro theme, then passing through the incredible animations staged by Studio MAPPA and the iconic closing and opening themes. Let’s listen to the first opening of the anime in this wonderful cover.

At the end of the first season, Jujutsu Kaisen has established itself as one of the most successful anime of recent years. Based on the manga by Gege Akutami, the animated series has thrilled fans around the world, which, waiting for the new season, are paying homage to the work in various ways.

In addition to the numerous Jujutsu Kaisen themed cosplay, numerous tributes circulate on the net. One of the most popular with the community is this cover of the first opening of the anime. Made on TikTok by the user mina_gf_band, that is Mina of the band J-Pop Girlfriend, the opening theme Kaikai Kitan has been replicated with great experience with the bass.

For those unfamiliar with the band, Girlfriends debuted in 2015 under TV Asashi and, to date, the four members have released three albums, the last of which was released in 2020. Kaikai Kitan, the song was composed and made by Eve, and was used as the opening of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime until episode 13.

The second season of Jujutsu Kaisen is already viral thanks to this fanmade video.