Jujutsu Kaisen surpasses 21 thousand copies sold with its second Blu-ray / DVD

It was reported that, within a week of its release in Japan, the second volume Blu-ray / DVD compilation of the animated adaptation of the manga written and illustrated by Gege Akutami, Jujutsu Kaisen, accumulated 21,271 copies sold.

The volume was released in Japan on February 17 and includes episodes four through six of this series. The Blu-ray version is priced at 6,800 yen (approximately $ 65) and amassed 14,519 copies sold, while the DVD version is priced at 5,800 yen (approximately $ 56) and amassed 6,752 copies sold. To date, volumes have performed as follows:

Volume 1, released January 20, 2021: 22,701 copies sold in its first week.

The series has been on air since last October 2, it is confirmed with a total of 24 episodes and it resumed on January 15 in Japan with the broadcast of the fourteenth episode after a two-week hiatus. Finally, its global distribution is in the hands of the platform Crunchyroll, while Akutami publishes the manga in the magazine Weekly Shonen Jump from the publisher Shueisha since March 2018.

Production team

Sunghoo Park (God of High School, Garo: Vanishing Line) directs the anime in the studios MAP .

(God of High School, Garo: Vanishing Line) directs the anime in the studios . Hiroshi Seko (Dorohedoro, Banana Fish) is in charge of writing and supervising the scripts.

(Dorohedoro, Banana Fish) is in charge of writing and supervising the scripts. Tadashi Hiramatsu (Yuri! On Ice, Parasyte: The Maxim) is in charge of character design.

(Yuri! On Ice, Parasyte: The Maxim) is in charge of character design. Hiroaki Tsutsumi, Yoshimasa Terui, Y Okehazama Alisa they are in charge of the composition of the soundtrack.

Sinopsis de Jujutsu Kaisen

Yuuji Itadori is a high school student with exceptional physical abilities. Every day, as a routine, he goes to the hospital to visit his sick grandfather and decides to join the institute’s occult club so as not to give a stick to the water … However, one fine day the seal of the talisman that was hidden in his institute it breaks, and monsters begin to appear. Faced with this turn of events, Itadori decides to enter the institute to save his companions. What will fate bring you?

