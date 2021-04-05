Jujutsu Kaisen: Megumi Fushiguro’s witchcraft in this female cosplay

The arrival of the animated series of Jujutsu Kaisen Not only did it drive the sales of the manga created by Gege Akutami, but it also conquered the world of cosplay. And now that the first season of the anime has come to an end, there are numerous tributes to the beloved protagonists of the work. Here is an extraordinary interpretation of Fushiguro.

The extraordinary work carried out by Studio MAPPA led viewers to get to know the sorcerers of the Institute of Occult Arts and the first year students, including Megumi Fushiguro, who in the season finale proved to possess several aces in the hole.

As we have come to know since the beginning of the series, Megumi’s main technique is related to theevocation of Shikigami, terrifying cursed beasts with an animal form, such as the Jade Dogs. Driven by a desire to save his sister, Fushiguro later managed to unleash even his domination, a skill that only the best sorcerers can master.

Waiting for the second season of the animated and the prequel film based on Jujutsu Kaisen 0, the community is paying tribute to the various protagonists. One of the most successful is the one brought by Chinese cosplayer Weian Vann, who took on the role of the first year sorcerer.

In the different shots shared on his Instagram profile, the artist has taken on some of the typical poses of Fushiguro, like the fighting one or the one with which he calls his dogs. With her face wet with the blood of her wounds, the cosplayer was able to play the sorcerer perfectly. And what do you think, does this cosplay convince you or have you encountered any defects?

In the meantime, here’s another Jujutsu Kaisen cosplay. Sales of the manga take off, there are over 40 million copies printed for the manga by Jujutsu Kaisen.