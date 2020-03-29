Entertainment

Jotaro Kujo is the protagonist of a beautiful Italian fan art

March 28, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Despite the immense history conceived and designed by the master Hirohiko Araki in his main work, that is Jojo's Bizarre Adventures Jotaro Kujo, Joseph's grandson and Jolyne's father, remains the main characters of the second and sixth series, both full of different protagonists, the most memorable, and also recurring.

There could be many reasons behind the success of Jotaro's character. Maybe its taciturn but thoughtful character, his incredible attention and strategy during the most complex fights, or even simply the fact that he was "born" together with the concept of Stand, introduced precisely in the third season of the series, could all be valid reasons to always find him a step higher than the other Jojo.

Of course also the numerous appearances throughout the chaptersas in the fourth series, Diamond Is Unbreakable, where he often returns to assist Josuke, the illegitimate son of his grandfather Joseph. Fans have shown their affection for Jotaro several times, both through very faithful cosplay and with splendid designs.

L'last tribute to Araki's incredible style was made by an Italian artist, the user @DonnyAlchill, who shared on Twitter the splendid drawing you find at the bottom of the news. We also remind you that the new figure dedicated to Star Platinum is scheduled for next November.

