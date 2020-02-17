Jonas Brothers in Madrid: why you should see a concert from your teenage time again

Share it:

Jonas Brothers performed last night in Madrid, giving us a concert that brought us back at age 15.

Joe and Sophie Turner might be waiting for their first child!

Do you remember the movie ‘The Dream of My Life’, where a girl went from being 13 to 30 years old in just one night? It's just how I felt, but vice versa, when the curtain of the Wizink Center was lowered at the end the Jonas Brothers concert in Madrid. Almost 12 years after our first meeting, I was closing a cycle (or rather entering a new loop) with the group that conquered me last night, as much as it did during my adolescence. However, let's start at the beginning, to show you why it is worth reliving a show that would have freaked out at 15.

It had been more than a decade since Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas they did not step on a Spanish stage, not counting their award at the Los40 Music Awards where they submitted to the ‘What do you prefer? ’hotter, and they did it with a new album under their arm,‘ Happiness Begins ’. But also with his most mythical repertoire, and protagonist of the ‘playlists’ that we played in ‘repeat’ on our iPod rescued from albums like ‘A Little Bit Longer’ or ‘Lines, Vines and Trying Times’.

The expectation was high and they did not fail. They opened the concert with ‘Only human’, and then go on to songs that we have in mind as ‘S.O.S.’ or ‘What A Man Gotta Do’, the brothers' last hit starring the already baptized ‘J Sisters’, Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas. Although this had only just begun because, after reviewing the best songs of the new album, everything began to take on a tone ‘remember’ that had more than ten thousand viewers completely ‘living’. Rang ‘Hold On’, ‘Year 3000’, ‘That's Just The Way We Roll’, ‘Lovebug’… Oh, I get excited.

Also, fans of ‘Camp Rock’, a movie from the Disney factory, they were able to relive the Connect 3 moment thanks to the interpretation of ‘Gotta Find You’. In the same way, tears began to flow from the eyes of the public (a servant included) when Nick Jonas sat at the piano to sing ‘When You Look Me In The Eyes’. Sniff sniff.

Although we were expecting a final apotheosis. Once similar finished the concert of Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas in Madrid, reappeared on stage by surprise to perform ‘Burnin 'Up’ surrounded by flames of fire (I can assure you that the temperature rose a lot) and close with ‘Sucker’. We are hooked on you!

Why should you go back to a concert of your teenage time?

The answer is clear: it will make you happy thanks to the endorphin, serotonin, dopamine and oxytocin (happiness hormones) chute, which your brain will generate by reviving something that brings you very good memories. In addition, the Jonas Brothers have returned six years after their separation and we do not know if they will return to Spain with another album. We must make the most of these moments, since they may not be repeated! What is the next teenage group that comes to Spain? We will not miss it! Meanwhile, ‘we love u, JB!’.