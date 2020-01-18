JoJo's Bizarre Adventures: Golden Wind, Bucciarati's Nendoroid available today

Share it:

Excellent news for all de fans Jojo's Bizarre Adventures because the wonderful Nendoroid of Bruno Bucciarati, the companion of Giorno Giovanna in Vento Aureo, is available from today on the website of Good Smile Company for about 40 euros (shipping costs excluded). At the bottom you can take a look at all the specifics of the action figure.

The product is the fourth in the Nendoroid line dedicated to the work of Hiroiko Araki, started in January 2019 with that of Jotaro Kujo and continued later with the action figures of Noriaki Kakyoin, Dio Brando and Giovanna Day. A fifth Nendoroid with the appearance of Rohan Kishibe will debut in July 2020.

We remind you that i Nendoroid they are small reproductions of anime and manga put on the market by the Japanese company Good Smile Company from 2006. The action figures are about ten centimeters tall and show the body of the character in version chibi or super deformed. All the parts of the body of a Nendoroid are interchangeable, in this way the toys allow the character to take on different expressions and postures. By clicking on the link available at the bottom you will have some examples.

And what do you think of it? Do you already have some Nendoroids? Let us know with a comment!