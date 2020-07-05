John Romero between COD Warzone and Fortnite: what are battle royales for DOOM's dad?

Share it:

Interviewed by IGN.com, John Romero discussed the evolution of the shooter genre in recent years and offered his point of view on the possible future prospects of modern battle royale experiences such as Call of Duty Warzone, Fortnite, Apex Legends or the recent Ubisoft Hyper Scape.

DOOM's dad is currently busy developing the Empire of Sin gangster strategy original, but from undisputed icon of the FPS genre, wanted to explain what he thinks of the shooter video games of this generation and make his debut by stating that "The basic elements of the FPS have been around for a long time, it's just that now they are much more beautiful to see. There hasn't been a great evolution, except perhaps in the Call of Duty series with its objective progression model , or Half-Life 2, which introduced a lot of storytelling ".

As for battle royale, the most popular genre of video game experiences of the moment, Romero says that it is a "feature" of shooters and that they do not necessarily have to represent the future of video games: "This is another deathmatch mode. It's not a completely new type of shooter game, it only happens on a larger map and involves many more people in the same challenge that always ends in a predetermined time. The battle royale are a nice variant of deathmatch challenges ".