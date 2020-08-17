Jamie Foxx gave a Project Power star $ 100 after auditioning – here's why

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Interviewed by the Hollywood Reporter on the occasion of the release of Project Power, the new Netflix film written by Mattson Tomlin (co-writer of The Batman), the star Dominique Fishback has revealed a curious background on his audition starring Jamie Foxx.

"I flew to LA for a day, lost my wallet and had no credit cards or other money with me, but when I got to the hotel I thought 'Okay, now I just want to go to sleep, I'll take care of that later, but I have to focus on why I came here. '"explained the actress. "When I got to the audition Jamie (Foxx) was amazed by my rap, and he asked me if I did it as a profession. I said no, but that I dabbled in spoken word."

Foxx was impressed by the actress's performance, and learned of what happened he offered her $ 100 to go home: "He pulled out a white envelope with a bunch of money, took a $ 100 bill and gave it to me. Then one of the directors gave me $ 50. And Jamie said to me, 'It doesn't happen every day. Get out of an audition with $ 150 in your pocket. 'It was great. When we finished shooting the film, I gave Jamie his $ 100 back in a frame, and I signed it. "

For other insights on the film, which we remember see Joseph Gordon-Levitt is also in the cast, we leave you to the Project Power review.