I’ve Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills Season 2: Release Date, and Everything You Need to Know

The action-adventure fantasy anime “I’ve Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills” (Noumin Kanren no Skill Bakka Agetetara Nazeka Tsuyoku Natta) was based on the light book series of the same name, which was written and drawn by Shobonnu. The protagonist, Al Wayne, is a regular guy who gets a personal push to see how far he can push himself and what kind of farmer he can become.

Wayne becomes a first-rate grower via his sheer tenacity and resolve; after that, he is on par with the famous heroes of old in terms of prestige. Curiously, the kingdom was beset by a string of unexplained catastrophes around the time he reawakened his abilities. So, to keep the threat at arm’s length, the royal family sought his assistance.

Wayne volunteered to provide a hand, oblivious to the nature of the enemy he was against, out of concern for his lands. Since its debut in the Fall 2022 anime season, the narrative of a devoted man who dared to challenge legendary heroes’ might has attracted tiny but passionate fans throughout the world. After the first season ends, these viewers will naturally be curious about what comes next for the program. We offer all you need if you are seeking comparable data.

I’ve Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills Season 2 Release Date

There has been no confirmation of a release date for Season 2 as of yet. The next season, if greenlit, will most likely premiere in the middle to late 2024.

This is because a new season usually takes around one to two years to develop, and the second season runs from October 2022 to December 2022.

Readers should bear in mind that these are only guesses at this point since no official statements have been made. But stay tuned for further updates here; we’ll share them as soon as we hear anything official. The announcement is likely to be made in the coming months.

I’ve Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills Story

The achievement of Al Wayne’s lifelong ambition of becoming a prosperous farmer is his primary objective. In his relentless pursuit of greatness as a farmer and planter, he never stops challenging himself. By the time Al reaches this point, his numbers have improved to the point that he can compete with the legendary heroes of yesteryear.

Tragically, a slew of catastrophes began occurring simultaneously with his return to full strength, and the royal family wasted no time in enlisting his aid after learning of his potential. Although he is cautious, Al is determined to do whatever it takes to keep threats away from his important crops.

I’ve Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills

Cast

Al Wayne Voiced by: Junya Enoki

Fal-Ys Meigis Voiced by: Minami Tanaka

Helen Rean Voiced by: Rumi Okubo

Ruri Voiced by: Ayaka Suwa

Ilvia Voiced by: Yukari Tamura

Reaks Voiced by: Masahiro Itō

Luccia Wayne Voiced by: Mai Nakahara

Gilles Wayne Voiced by: Kenji Hamada

I’ve Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills Season 2 Plot

In the first season finale, Al saves Yuria from Ilvia’s clutches thanks to a divine intervention. Good God bestows upon him her abilities, enabling him to replace Evil God’s Lover of Nature talent, which he had been secretly employing throughout. But before teleporting, Ilvia says she’ll see Al later.

Later on, Al looks into the wicked goddess and her abilities, but he finds very little. Despite his decision to move on with his regular life after realizing that his abilities had diminished significantly due to the evil god’s skill loss, many questions remain unanswered.

Ilvia will most likely return to meet Al in season 2, as she had promised. What happens when they cross paths again is anyone’s guess, given that she threatened to murder his loved ones the previous time they met. Beyond this, there is still a lot we don’t know about the bad deity, just as Al wondered whether he was responsible for the volcanic outburst that occurred a few years earlier.

Fans can anticipate a deeper dive into the protagonist’s romantic life in the next part, as Fal-Ys and her father keep piling on the pressure on Al to tie the knot.

I’ve Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills Season 2: Is there enough source material?

The light book series written by Shobonnu and illustrated by Sogawa is adapted directly into I’ve Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills. In May 2018, it was released online as a web novel on the user-generated novel publishing website Shosetsuka ni Naro (Let’s Become Novelist). Subsequently, Futabasha secured the rights to publish the series physically.

On March 30, 2017, the first volume of the light novel was published, and on November 30, 2018, the most recent issue came out. The light novel is complete, and five volumes have been issued so far. We have three volumes left over after the first season of the anime covered two of them, so there’s more than enough material for another season.

Studio A-Cat can immediately begin production on a new season of the series thanks to the three volumes of source material that are now available for adaptation.

I’ve Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills Season 2 Trailer

Since the renewal of the program for a second season has not been announced just yet, we have not yet seen the trailer for that season. The first season trailer, nevertheless, can be seen online right now.

I’ve Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills Rating

Both IMDb and MyAnimeList give the program a meager 8.7 and 5.89 ratings, respectively.

Where to watch I’ve Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills Season 2?

Just like the first season, the second season will be streamable on Crunchyroll if it is greenlit for production.