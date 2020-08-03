Itziar Ituño de La Casa di Carta at the center of a new series: all about Alardea

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Itziar Ituño is known to the general public for playing Inspector Raquel Murillo in La Casa di Carta, but the time has come to devote himself to other projects, such as the new Alardea miniseries, which has just finished filming.

Lisbon fans will then be able to find it within a four-episode project, directed by David P. Sanudo. Will play the character of Amaia, a teacher who will have to re-establish relationships with her mother sick, with whom she had not spoken for 25 years. Everything will take place in the frame of one traditional parade linked to the folklore of the Basque Country: a women's association will want to participate, but there will be contrasts within the community in which the protagonist lives.

Filming had been interrupted in March, with the advent of the pandemic: Itziar Ituno had also been infected, but fortunately managed to defeat the disease without too many problems. However, it did not spare harsh criticism from the Spanish government for how it handled the matter.

Alardea released in autumn 2020 in Spain, and it is likely that sooner or later it will also arrive in Italy. In the meantime, fans are waiting for news on the fifth and final season of the Netflix series, and now we know that there will be two new entries in La Casa di Carta.