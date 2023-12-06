It Ends With Us Movie: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Many fans of Colleen Hoover’s romantic books are ecstatic that one of her best-selling novels is finally receiving a film adaptation. Since its 2016 debut, It Ends With Us has become a beloved classic. The book, which is a narrative of growth through adversity, was translated into more than twenty languages and sold over a million copies by the end of 2019. The year 2022’s best-selling book was It Ends With Us, according to Forbes.

It Ends With Us

For as long as there have been readers, Hoover’s books have been beloved. The author has built a dedicated fan base over the years because of her mostly romantic writings aimed at young adults. Ill Ends With Us will be the first cinematic adaptation of Hoover’s work, despite her fame as a novelist.

Although the author’s works have not yet been made into films, Hoover’s 2017 novel Confess was turned into a television series. But few people watched it because they thought it was a letdown compared to the book. As a result of this and the novel’s stellar reputation, viewers of the It Ends With Us film are expecting great things. Here’s what we know so far about the forthcoming movie:.

It Ends With Us Release Date

February 9, 2024, is the date set for the theatrical release of It Ends With Us. Consequently, the film is expected to be available on streaming services by May 2024.

The film’s distribution rights holder, Sony Pictures, often releases its films on streaming services two to three months following their exclusive theater engagements, which leads many to assume that It Ends With Us will be available in May 2024. The continuing strikes by members of the Writers’ Guild of America and SAG AFTRA might potentially postpone the film’s theatrical release, which could impact the film’s streaming release.

It Ends With Us Cast

The film It Ends with Us features the acting talents of the following individuals.

Blake Lively as Lily

Justin Baldoni as Dr Ryle Kincaid

Brandon Sklenar as Atlas Corrigan

Jenny Slate as Allysa

Hasan Minhaj as Marshall

The film’s female protagonist, Lily, is played by Blake Lively. Actress Blake Lively rose to fame because to her roles in films like The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants and the hit TV show Gossip Girl.

It Ends With Us Story

Lily, a young lady, falls in love with Ryle, a renowned neurosurgeon, in It Ends With Us. After Lily finished college, she left home to begin a new life in Boston, far away from the memories of her abusive father. The abuse was kept hidden from Lily by her mother, even though he passed away not long ago; this secret caused a rift between them.

After continuing to see one other, Ryle and the other person settle into a relationship despite Ryle’s objections. Until Lily laughs at Ryle and he pushes her to the ground, their relationship is going swimmingly. She begins to fear that Ryle is abusing her after rekindling her romance with Atlas, her childhood sweetheart.

As Lily learns more about her mother’s experience and makes choices to finally put a stop to the cycle of abuse, she embarks on a voyage of self-discovery.

It Ends With Us: About the author

Colleen Hoover, whose work mostly consists of romance and YA novels, penned the 2016 book. Worldwide, her novels have sold more than 20 million copies. Before beginning her writing career, Hoover had several positions in education and social service.

In her brief career, she has penned more than twenty books, some of which have achieved New York Times paperback fiction best-seller status. Slammed, Point of Retreat, This Girl, Hopeless, Ugly Love, Maybe Someday, Verity, November 9, It Ends with Us, and Confess are among her best-selling works.

It Ends With Us Director

Justin Baldoni, who starred in “It Ends With Us,” will be directing and acting in the film. Baldoni has experience working as an actor and director. Both Clouds and Five Feet Apart were directed by him. His podcast, The Man Enough Podcast, has been nominated for a Webby. He has written many books, including the New York Times bestseller Boys Will Be Human and Man Enough: Undefining My Masculinity.

It Ends With Us Filming Status

Lively and Baldoni were seen filming in Jersey City in May 2023. For the part, the actress sported a fuschia coat, a tan halter dress, and fiery red hair. Nevertheless, a month later, work came to a halt as a result of the continuing writers’ strike.

It Ends With Us Trailer

A trailer has not been released at this time. If you need to return to this website, however, you should bookmark it.