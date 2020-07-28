Is Italy the country of Esports? Tomorrow the webinar of the Italian Esports Observatory

Share it:

After the last victories of the PES eNational TIMVISION at eEuro20 and of Etalbasket in the FIBA ​​eSport Open 2020 World Championship, and the recent affirmation of an Italian in the FIFA20 world ranking, the question arises: Italy is the country of Esports?

These blue successes have brought the whole Italian movement to the international stage, placing Italy as an authoritative country in the Esports and forge of great talents. Will these results be the launching pad for an official recognition of Esports in Italy and greater investments?

These food for thought will be at the center of the webinar organized by the Italian Esports Observatory on July 29 at 18:30 via Zoom, and which will feature a panel of highly prestigious speakers.

Speakers include:

Giovanni Sacripante, FIGC Marketing and Digital Content Manager

Graziano Martinelli, deputy secretary of FIP and resp. Etalbasket

Mimmo Cacciuni, Etalbasket team manager

Fabio Tortosa, FIDAF Councilor

Manfredi Leone, FIDAF Councilors

Daniele Abbate, YouGov Sales Manager

Domenico Filosa, Coordinator of the AIAS eSports Commission

Nicola "Nicaldan”Lillo, proplayer and captain TIMVISION eNational of PES.

Moderator Paolo Carito, Director of strategic, commercial and marketing development Lega Pro.

During the webinar, in which anyone can participate online upon registration, an exclusive research carried out by Yougov on the trends and numbers generated by the Esports movement in Italy after the lock-down will be presented.

This precious work will be previewed to the participants in the webinar and will provide all the most updated statistics on the Italian export scene. "This webinar is part of the activities of spreading knowledge about Esports in Italy, which is one of our main missions – they comment Luigi Caputo and Enrico Gelfi, founders of the Observatory – The investments of the companies can only materialize with a greater culture on this phenomenon and opportunities for discussion. Only in this way will investors be able to seize the business opportunities that are inherent in this market, which in Italy has enormous potential as the successes of our players demonstrate".

To participate in the webinar you can register by sending an email to [email protected], to receive the zoom link to connect to on 29 July at 18:30.